EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Boston4930.6208-2W-228-1321-1732-18
x-Philadelphia4830.615½6-4W-222-1726-1329-19
Toronto4533.5777-3L-121-1724-1628-21
Brooklyn4038.5135-5L-217-2123-1728-21
New York3544.443146-4W-116-2319-2120-29

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Miami5128.6466-4W-427-1224-1633-16
Atlanta4137.5267-3W-526-1415-2325-24
Charlotte4038.51310½7-3L-120-1920-1924-24
Washington3444.43616½5-5L-121-1913-2524-25
Orlando2059.253312-8L-610-2910-3010-39

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Milwaukee4830.6156-4L-226-1422-1630-18
Chicago4533.57734-6L-127-1118-2229-20
Cleveland4336.5444-6L-124-1619-2026-23
Indiana2554.31623½2-8L-716-249-3011-38
Detroit2356.29125½5-5W-313-2610-3018-32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Memphis5523.7059-1W-729-1026-1335-14
x-Dallas4930.6206-4W-127-1222-1834-16
New Orleans3444.436216-4L-118-2116-2323-25
San Antonio3345.423227-3W-216-2417-2123-25
Houston2059.25335½3-7L-411-299-3011-41

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver4732.5956-4W-122-1625-1628-21
Utah4632.590½4-6L-127-1119-2130-18
Minnesota4534.57026-4W-225-1320-2131-20
Portland2751.34619½1-9L-717-2310-2811-37
Oklahoma City2355.29523½3-7W-111-2912-2616-32

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
z-Phoenix6216.7958-2L-231-831-837-11
x-Golden State5029.63312½3-7W-230-1020-1930-19
L.A. Clippers3940.49423½4-6W-222-1617-2423-26
L.A. Lakers3147.397312-8L-620-2011-2716-32
Sacramento2950.36733½5-5L-116-2413-2619-30

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

