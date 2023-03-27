All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Boston5223.6937-3W-328-924-1430-16
x-Philadelphia4925.6627-3L-226-1123-1430-16
New York4333.5664-6W-121-1722-1628-19
Brooklyn4035.533123-7L-119-1621-1927-21
Toronto3738.493155-5W-225-1412-2422-23

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami4035.5336-4L-125-1415-2121-25
Atlanta3738.49335-5L-121-1616-2223-23
Washington3342.44072-8L-117-1916-2319-27
Orlando3243.42785-5W-319-1913-2418-28
Charlotte2551.32915½5-5W-213-2412-2714-34

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Milwaukee5421.7207-3W-130-724-1431-15
x-Cleveland4828.6328-2W-430-818-2031-15
Chicago3638.48617½7-3W-220-1716-2125-23
Indiana3343.43421½4-6L-319-1814-2523-24
Detroit1659.213381-9L-69-307-297-40

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Memphis4727.6359-1W-632-515-2228-19
New Orleans3737.500106-4W-424-1313-2425-20
Dallas3739.487113-7W-122-1615-2327-23
San Antonio1956.25328½3-7L-413-256-317-38
Houston1858.237303-7L-612-266-3211-39

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Denver5024.6765-5W-331-619-1832-13
Minnesota3837.50712½5-5W-321-1717-2026-20
Oklahoma City3738.49313½6-4W-122-1515-2323-25
Utah3540.46715½4-6L-422-1613-2422-25
Portland3242.432182-8L-217-2015-2222-22

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Sacramento4529.6087-3W-223-1522-1429-15
Phoenix4035.5334-6W-224-1216-2325-20
L.A. Clippers3936.5206-4L-120-1819-1823-23
Golden State3937.51375-5L-130-89-2925-21
L.A. Lakers3738.4936-4L-121-1816-2022-24

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday's Games

Charlotte 110, Dallas 104

Chicago 118, L.A. Lakers 108

Boston 137, San Antonio 93

Toronto 114, Washington 104

Cleveland 108, Houston 91

Orlando 119, Brooklyn 106

Memphis 123, Atlanta 119

Oklahoma City 118, Portland 112

Minnesota 99, Golden State 96

Monday's Games

Dallas 127, Indiana 104

Milwaukee 126, Detroit 117

New York 137, Houston 115

Phoenix 117, Utah 103

Philadelphia at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.

