All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Boston
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|28-13
|23-18
|33-19
|x-Philadelphia
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|24-17
|27-14
|32-20
|x-Toronto
|48
|34
|.585
|3
|8-2
|L-1
|24-17
|24-17
|30-22
|Brooklyn
|44
|38
|.537
|7
|6-4
|W-4
|20-21
|24-17
|31-21
|New York
|37
|45
|.451
|14
|7-3
|W-2
|17-24
|20-21
|22-30
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|z-Miami
|53
|29
|.646
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|29-12
|24-17
|35-17
|Atlanta
|43
|39
|.524
|10
|7-3
|W-1
|27-14
|16-25
|26-26
|Charlotte
|43
|39
|.524
|10
|6-4
|W-3
|22-19
|21-20
|27-25
|Washington
|35
|47
|.427
|18
|5-5
|L-3
|21-20
|14-27
|24-28
|Orlando
|22
|60
|.268
|31
|3-7
|W-1
|12-29
|10-31
|12-40
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Milwaukee
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|27-14
|24-17
|33-19
|x-Chicago
|46
|36
|.561
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|27-14
|19-22
|29-23
|Cleveland
|44
|38
|.537
|7
|3-7
|W-1
|25-16
|19-22
|27-25
|Indiana
|25
|57
|.305
|26
|0-10
|L-10
|16-25
|9-32
|11-41
|Detroit
|23
|59
|.280
|28
|4-6
|L-3
|13-28
|10-31
|18-34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Memphis
|56
|26
|.683
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|30-11
|26-15
|36-16
|x-Dallas
|51
|30
|.630
|4½
|8-2
|W-3
|28-12
|23-18
|35-16
|New Orleans
|36
|45
|.444
|19½
|6-4
|L-1
|19-21
|17-24
|25-26
|San Antonio
|34
|47
|.420
|21½
|7-3
|L-2
|16-25
|18-22
|24-27
|Houston
|20
|62
|.244
|36
|2-8
|L-7
|11-30
|9-32
|11-41
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|x-Utah
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|3-7
|L-1
|29-12
|19-21
|32-19
|x-Denver
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|23-17
|25-16
|29-22
|Minnesota
|46
|36
|.561
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|26-15
|20-21
|32-20
|Portland
|27
|54
|.333
|21
|0-10
|L-10
|17-23
|10-31
|11-40
|Oklahoma City
|24
|58
|.293
|24½
|4-6
|L-3
|12-29
|12-29
|17-35
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|z-Phoenix
|64
|17
|.790
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|32-8
|32-9
|39-12
|x-Golden State
|52
|29
|.642
|12
|5-5
|W-4
|31-10
|21-19
|32-19
|L.A. Clippers
|42
|40
|.512
|22½
|6-4
|W-5
|25-16
|17-24
|26-26
|L.A. Lakers
|32
|49
|.395
|32
|2-8
|W-1
|21-20
|11-29
|17-34
|Sacramento
|29
|52
|.358
|35
|4-6
|L-3
|16-25
|13-27
|19-32
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 133, Indiana 120
Memphis 141, New Orleans 114
Golden State 100, San Antonio 94
L.A. Clippers 117, Sacramento 98
Sunday's Games
Cleveland 133, Milwaukee 115
Charlotte 124, Washington 108
Atlanta 130, Houston 114
Brooklyn 134, Indiana 126
Orlando 125, Miami 111
New York 105, Toronto 94
Boston 139, Memphis 110
Philadelphia 118, Detroit 106
Chicago 124, Minnesota 120
L.A. Clippers 138, Oklahoma City 88
Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)
San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)
