All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Boston5224.6847-3L-128-924-1530-17
x-Philadelphia4926.6536-4L-326-1123-1530-16
New York4333.56694-6W-121-1722-1628-19
Brooklyn4035.53311½3-7L-119-1621-1927-21
Toronto3838.500146-4W-326-1412-2423-23

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami4036.5265-5L-225-1415-2221-26
Atlanta3838.50025-5W-122-1616-2224-23
Washington3442.44763-7W-118-1916-2320-27
Orlando3244.42185-5L-119-1913-2518-28
Charlotte2651.33814½5-5W-313-2413-2714-34

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Milwaukee5421.7207-3W-130-724-1431-15
x-Cleveland4829.62377-3L-130-818-2131-16
Chicago3639.480187-3L-120-1716-2225-23
Indiana3343.43421½4-6L-319-1814-2523-24
Detroit1659.213381-9L-69-307-297-40

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Memphis4827.6409-1W-733-515-2228-19
New Orleans3838.50010½6-4L-124-1314-2526-21
Dallas3739.48711½3-7W-122-1615-2327-23
San Antonio1956.253293-7L-413-256-317-38
Houston1858.23730½3-7L-612-266-3211-39

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Denver5124.6805-5W-432-619-1832-13
Minnesota3937.51312½5-5W-421-1718-2027-20
Oklahoma City3739.48714½6-4L-122-1615-2323-25
Utah3540.467164-6L-422-1613-2422-25
Portland3243.427191-9L-317-2115-2222-23

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Sacramento4530.6006-4L-123-1622-1429-16
Phoenix4035.53354-6W-224-1216-2325-20
L.A. Clippers4036.5267-3W-121-1819-1823-23
Golden State4037.51966-4W-131-89-2926-21
L.A. Lakers3738.49386-4L-121-1816-2022-24

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Monday's Games

Dallas 127, Indiana 104

Milwaukee 126, Detroit 117

New York 137, Houston 115

Phoenix 117, Utah 103

Denver 116, Philadelphia 111

New Orleans 124, Portland 90

Minnesota 119, Sacramento 115

L.A. Clippers 124, Chicago 112

Tuesday's Games

Washington 130, Boston 111

Toronto 106, Miami 92

Atlanta 120, Cleveland 118

Memphis 113, Orlando 108

Charlotte 137, Oklahoma City 134

Golden State 120, New Orleans 109

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

