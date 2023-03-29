All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|x-Boston
|52
|24
|.684
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|28-9
|24-15
|30-17
|x-Philadelphia
|49
|26
|.653
|2½
|6-4
|L-3
|26-11
|23-15
|30-16
|New York
|43
|33
|.566
|9
|4-6
|W-1
|21-17
|22-16
|28-19
|Brooklyn
|40
|35
|.533
|11½
|3-7
|L-1
|19-16
|21-19
|27-21
|Toronto
|38
|38
|.500
|14
|6-4
|W-3
|26-14
|12-24
|23-23
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|40
|36
|.526
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|25-14
|15-22
|21-26
|Atlanta
|38
|38
|.500
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|22-16
|16-22
|24-23
|Washington
|34
|42
|.447
|6
|3-7
|W-1
|18-19
|16-23
|20-27
|Orlando
|32
|44
|.421
|8
|5-5
|L-1
|19-19
|13-25
|18-28
|Charlotte
|26
|51
|.338
|14½
|5-5
|W-3
|13-24
|13-27
|14-34
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|x-Milwaukee
|54
|21
|.720
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|30-7
|24-14
|31-15
|x-Cleveland
|48
|29
|.623
|7
|7-3
|L-1
|30-8
|18-21
|31-16
|Chicago
|36
|39
|.480
|18
|7-3
|L-1
|20-17
|16-22
|25-23
|Indiana
|33
|43
|.434
|21½
|4-6
|L-3
|19-18
|14-25
|23-24
|Detroit
|16
|59
|.213
|38
|1-9
|L-6
|9-30
|7-29
|7-40
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Memphis
|48
|27
|.640
|—
|9-1
|W-7
|33-5
|15-22
|28-19
|New Orleans
|38
|38
|.500
|10½
|6-4
|L-1
|24-13
|14-25
|26-21
|Dallas
|37
|39
|.487
|11½
|3-7
|W-1
|22-16
|15-23
|27-23
|San Antonio
|19
|56
|.253
|29
|3-7
|L-4
|13-25
|6-31
|7-38
|Houston
|18
|58
|.237
|30½
|3-7
|L-6
|12-26
|6-32
|11-39
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Denver
|51
|24
|.680
|—
|5-5
|W-4
|32-6
|19-18
|32-13
|Minnesota
|39
|37
|.513
|12½
|5-5
|W-4
|21-17
|18-20
|27-20
|Oklahoma City
|37
|39
|.487
|14½
|6-4
|L-1
|22-16
|15-23
|23-25
|Utah
|35
|40
|.467
|16
|4-6
|L-4
|22-16
|13-24
|22-25
|Portland
|32
|43
|.427
|19
|1-9
|L-3
|17-21
|15-22
|22-23
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Sacramento
|45
|30
|.600
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|23-16
|22-14
|29-16
|Phoenix
|40
|35
|.533
|5
|4-6
|W-2
|24-12
|16-23
|25-20
|L.A. Clippers
|40
|36
|.526
|5½
|7-3
|W-1
|21-18
|19-18
|23-23
|Golden State
|40
|37
|.519
|6
|6-4
|W-1
|31-8
|9-29
|26-21
|L.A. Lakers
|37
|38
|.493
|8
|6-4
|L-1
|21-18
|16-20
|22-24
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Monday's Games
Dallas 127, Indiana 104
Milwaukee 126, Detroit 117
New York 137, Houston 115
Phoenix 117, Utah 103
Denver 116, Philadelphia 111
New Orleans 124, Portland 90
Minnesota 119, Sacramento 115
L.A. Clippers 124, Chicago 112
Tuesday's Games
Washington 130, Boston 111
Toronto 106, Miami 92
Atlanta 120, Cleveland 118
Memphis 113, Orlando 108
Charlotte 137, Oklahoma City 134
Golden State 120, New Orleans 109
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.