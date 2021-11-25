All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Brooklyn145.7378-2W-46-38-212-4
New York108.5565-5W-15-55-37-8
Boston109.52646-4L-15-45-56-8
Philadelphia109.52643-7L-14-46-55-6
Toronto910.47453-7W-12-67-47-6

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami127.6325-5L-16-16-66-3
Washington117.611½6-4L-27-24-59-6
Charlotte128.600½7-3W-26-26-69-4
Atlanta109.52626-4W-68-12-86-4
Orlando415.21182-8L-41-73-82-13

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Chicago127.6326-4L-26-36-46-4
Milwaukee118.57917-3W-56-45-48-5
Cleveland910.47434-6L-54-65-46-5
Indiana812.4005-5L-15-33-94-9
Detroit414.2223-7L-42-82-63-11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Dallas107.5886-4W-16-14-68-4
Memphis99.5004-6L-16-43-58-5
San Antonio413.23562-8L-62-62-71-10
New Orleans416.2003-7W-13-71-93-8
Houston216.1111-9W-12-50-111-12

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Utah126.6675-5W-16-36-37-1
Portland109.5266-4L-19-11-86-6
Denver99.50035-5L-57-32-66-6
Minnesota99.50036-4W-56-63-37-8
Oklahoma City612.33364-6L-44-52-76-6

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Golden State162.8899-1W-510-16-18-1
Phoenix153.833110-0W-148-27-112-3
L.A. Clippers108.55666-4L-18-42-48-6
L.A. Lakers1010.50075-5W-17-53-55-6
Sacramento712.3682-8W-13-74-55-9

Tuesday's Games

Miami 100, Detroit 92

New York 106, L.A. Lakers 100

Portland 119, Denver 100

Dallas 112, L.A. Clippers 104, OT

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte 106, Orlando 99

Phoenix 120, Cleveland 115

L.A. Lakers 124, Indiana 116, OT

Brooklyn 123, Boston 104

Milwaukee 114, Detroit 93

Utah 110, Oklahoma City 104

Toronto 126, Memphis 113

Houston 118, Chicago 113

New Orleans 127, Washington 102

Atlanta 124, San Antonio 106

Minnesota 113, Miami 101

Golden State 116, Philadelphia 96

Sacramento 125, Portland 121

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Boston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 8 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you