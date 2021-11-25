All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Brooklyn
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|8-2
|W-4
|6-3
|8-2
|12-4
|New York
|10
|8
|.556
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|5-5
|5-3
|7-8
|Boston
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|5-4
|5-5
|6-8
|Philadelphia
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|3-7
|L-1
|4-4
|6-5
|5-6
|Toronto
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|3-7
|W-1
|2-6
|7-4
|7-6
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|6-1
|6-6
|6-3
|Washington
|11
|7
|.611
|½
|6-4
|L-2
|7-2
|4-5
|9-6
|Charlotte
|12
|8
|.600
|½
|7-3
|W-2
|6-2
|6-6
|9-4
|Atlanta
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|6-4
|W-6
|8-1
|2-8
|6-4
|Orlando
|4
|15
|.211
|8
|2-8
|L-4
|1-7
|3-8
|2-13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Chicago
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|6-4
|L-2
|6-3
|6-4
|6-4
|Milwaukee
|11
|8
|.579
|1
|7-3
|W-5
|6-4
|5-4
|8-5
|Cleveland
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|4-6
|L-5
|4-6
|5-4
|6-5
|Indiana
|8
|12
|.400
|4½
|5-5
|L-1
|5-3
|3-9
|4-9
|Detroit
|4
|14
|.222
|7½
|3-7
|L-4
|2-8
|2-6
|3-11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Dallas
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|6-1
|4-6
|8-4
|Memphis
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|6-4
|3-5
|8-5
|San Antonio
|4
|13
|.235
|6
|2-8
|L-6
|2-6
|2-7
|1-10
|New Orleans
|4
|16
|.200
|7½
|3-7
|W-1
|3-7
|1-9
|3-8
|Houston
|2
|16
|.111
|8½
|1-9
|W-1
|2-5
|0-11
|1-12
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Utah
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|6-3
|6-3
|7-1
|Portland
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|9-1
|1-8
|6-6
|Denver
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|5-5
|L-5
|7-3
|2-6
|6-6
|Minnesota
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|6-4
|W-5
|6-6
|3-3
|7-8
|Oklahoma City
|6
|12
|.333
|6
|4-6
|L-4
|4-5
|2-7
|6-6
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Golden State
|16
|2
|.889
|—
|9-1
|W-5
|10-1
|6-1
|8-1
|Phoenix
|15
|3
|.833
|1
|10-0
|W-14
|8-2
|7-1
|12-3
|L.A. Clippers
|10
|8
|.556
|6
|6-4
|L-1
|8-4
|2-4
|8-6
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|10
|.500
|7
|5-5
|W-1
|7-5
|3-5
|5-6
|Sacramento
|7
|12
|.368
|9½
|2-8
|W-1
|3-7
|4-5
|5-9
Tuesday's Games
Miami 100, Detroit 92
New York 106, L.A. Lakers 100
Portland 119, Denver 100
Dallas 112, L.A. Clippers 104, OT
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte 106, Orlando 99
Phoenix 120, Cleveland 115
L.A. Lakers 124, Indiana 116, OT
Brooklyn 123, Boston 104
Milwaukee 114, Detroit 93
Utah 110, Oklahoma City 104
Toronto 126, Memphis 113
Houston 118, Chicago 113
New Orleans 127, Washington 102
Atlanta 124, San Antonio 106
Minnesota 113, Miami 101
Golden State 116, Philadelphia 96
Sacramento 125, Portland 121
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Boston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 8 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.