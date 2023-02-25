All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston4417.7218-2W-324-720-1027-12
Philadelphia3920.66147-3L-124-915-1122-14
Brooklyn3425.57694-6L-118-1116-1424-14
New York3527.5658-2W-517-1518-1224-16
Toronto3031.492147-3W-419-1311-1818-19

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami3229.5254-6L-419-1013-1915-19
Atlanta3030.5005-5W-116-1214-1818-19
Washington2831.47535-5L-114-1314-1815-18
Orlando2536.41075-5L-115-1610-2013-26
Charlotte1943.30613½4-6W-410-189-2510-29

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee4217.71210-0W-1325-517-1224-13
Cleveland3825.60367-3L-325-713-1822-12
Chicago2733.45015½4-6W-117-1310-2021-20
Indiana2735.43516½3-7W-118-159-2019-18
Detroit1546.246282-8L-48-227-246-29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis3623.6105-5W-125-511-1818-16
Dallas3229.52556-4W-120-1012-1924-16
New Orleans3031.49274-6L-320-1010-2119-15
San Antonio1447.230230-10L-169-215-265-32
Houston1346.220232-8L-88-205-267-32

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver4219.6897-3L-127-415-1529-12
Minnesota3131.50011½4-6L-220-1411-1722-19
Utah3131.50011½5-5W-220-1211-1921-18
Oklahoma City2831.475134-6L-217-1211-1915-19
Portland2831.475135-5L-216-1412-1720-17

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Sacramento3425.5766-4W-218-1216-1322-13
Phoenix3328.54127-3W-121-1012-1822-15
L.A. Clippers3329.5325-5L-115-1418-1519-17
Golden State3030.5004-6W-123-77-2318-15
L.A. Lakers2832.4675-5W-215-1413-1815-20

Friday's Games

New York 115, Washington 109

Milwaukee 128, Miami 99

Atlanta 136, Cleveland 119

Chicago 131, Brooklyn 87

Charlotte 121, Minnesota 113

Golden State 116, Houston 101

Phoenix 124, Oklahoma City 115

Sacramento 176, L.A. Clippers 175, 2OT

Saturday's Games

Toronto 95, Detroit 91

Indiana 121, Orlando 108

Charlotte 108, Miami 103

New York 128, New Orleans 106

Memphis 112, Denver 94

Boston 110, Philadelphia 107

Utah 118, San Antonio 102

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you