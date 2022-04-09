All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Boston5031.6177-3L-128-1322-1833-19
x-Philadelphia5031.6176-4W-123-1727-1431-20
x-Toronto4833.59328-2W-324-1724-1630-21
Brooklyn4338.53176-4W-319-2124-1730-21
New York3645.444146-4W-116-2420-2121-30

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
z-Miami5328.6546-4W-629-1224-1635-16
Atlanta4239.519117-3L-127-1415-2526-26
Charlotte4239.519116-4W-221-1921-2026-25
Washington3546.432185-5L-221-2014-2624-27
Orlando2160.259323-7L-111-2910-3111-40

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Milwaukee5130.6307-3W-327-1424-1633-18
x-Chicago4536.55663-7L-427-1418-2229-23
Cleveland4338.53182-8L-324-1619-2226-25
Indiana2556.309261-9L-916-259-3111-40
Detroit2358.284284-6L-213-2810-3018-33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Memphis5625.6918-2W-130-1026-1536-16
x-Dallas5130.63058-2W-328-1223-1835-16
New Orleans3645.444206-4L-119-2117-2425-26
San Antonio3446.42521½7-3L-116-2418-2224-26
Houston2061.247363-7L-611-299-3211-41

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Utah4833.5933-7L-129-1219-2132-19
Denver4833.5936-4W-123-1725-1629-22
Minnesota4635.56825-5W-126-1420-2132-20
Portland2754.333210-10L-1017-2310-3111-40
Oklahoma City2457.296244-6L-212-2912-2817-34

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
z-Phoenix6417.7907-3W-132-832-939-12
x-Golden State5129.63812½4-6W-331-1020-1931-19
L.A. Clippers4040.50023½4-6W-323-1617-2424-26
L.A. Lakers3249.395322-8W-121-2011-2917-34
Sacramento2951.36334½4-6L-216-2513-2619-31

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

New York 114, Washington 92

Milwaukee 131, Detroit 101

Toronto 117, Houston 115

Brooklyn 118, Cleveland 107

Charlotte 133, Chicago 117

Miami 113, Atlanta 109

Dallas 128, Portland 78

Phoenix 111, Utah 105

L.A. Lakers 120, Oklahoma City 101

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 133, Indiana 120

Memphis 141, New Orleans 114

Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

