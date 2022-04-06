All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Boston4930.6208-2W-228-1321-1732-18
x-Philadelphia4930.6206-4W-322-1727-1330-19
x-Toronto4633.58237-3W-122-1724-1629-21
Brooklyn4138.51985-5W-118-2123-1728-21
New York3544.443146-4W-116-2319-2120-29

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Miami5228.6506-4W-528-1224-1634-16
Atlanta4138.51910½7-3L-126-1415-2425-25
Charlotte4039.50611½6-4L-220-1920-2024-25
Washington3544.44316½6-4W-121-1914-2524-25
Orlando2159.263313-7W-111-2910-3011-39

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Milwaukee4930.6206-4W-126-1423-1631-18
x-Chicago4534.57044-6L-227-1218-2229-21
Cleveland4337.5383-7L-224-1619-2126-24
Indiana2555.31324½2-8L-816-259-3011-39
Detroit2357.28826½4-6L-113-2710-3018-32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Memphis5524.6968-2L-129-1026-1435-15
x-Dallas5030.6257-3W-227-1223-1834-16
New Orleans3544.443207-3W-118-2117-2324-25
San Antonio3445.430218-2W-316-2418-2124-25
Houston2060.25035½3-7L-511-299-3111-41

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Utah4732.5954-6W-128-1119-2131-18
Denver4733.588½5-5L-122-1725-1628-22
Minnesota4535.5635-5L-125-1420-2131-20
Portland2752.342201-9L-817-2310-2911-38
Oklahoma City2455.304234-6W-212-2912-2617-32

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
z-Phoenix6316.7978-2W-132-831-838-11
x-Golden State5029.633133-7W-230-1020-1930-19
L.A. Clippers3940.494244-6W-222-1617-2423-26
L.A. Lakers3148.392322-8L-720-2011-2816-33
Sacramento2951.36334½4-6L-216-2513-2619-31

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday's Games

Orlando 120, Cleveland 115

Philadelphia 131, Indiana 122

Toronto 118, Atlanta 108

Brooklyn 118, Houston 105

Miami 144, Charlotte 115

Oklahoma City 98, Portland 94

Washington 132, Minnesota 114

Milwaukee 127, Chicago 106

San Antonio 116, Denver 97

Utah 121, Memphis 115, OT

New Orleans 123, Sacramento 109

Phoenix 121, L.A. Lakers 110

Wednesday's Games

Dallas 131, Detroit 113

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you