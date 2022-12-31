All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston2610.7225-5W-415-511-515-8
Brooklyn2412.667210-0W-1112-512-719-6
Philadelphia2114.6008-2W-114-57-914-9
New York1918.5145-5W-18-1011-812-9
Toronto1620.444103-7W-111-85-1211-13

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami1918.5147-3W-111-88-108-11
Atlanta1719.4724-6L-311-86-1113-14
Washington1621.43235-5W-410-76-149-13
Orlando1324.35166-4L-39-114-137-18
Charlotte1027.27093-7L-15-125-154-18

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee2312.6574-6W-115-38-911-8
Cleveland2314.62216-4W-116-47-1016-8
Indiana2017.54146-4W-312-78-1014-8
Chicago1620.4445-5L-19-97-1114-10
Detroit1029.256153-7W-15-135-164-18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
New Orleans2313.6395-5L-116-47-915-9
Memphis2213.629½6-4W-214-38-1010-10
Dallas2116.5687-3W-615-56-1115-6
San Antonio1224.333114-6L-17-135-115-20
Houston1026.278132-8L-36-114-155-18

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver2312.6578-2W-113-310-918-8
Portland1817.51455-5L-18-610-1113-12
Utah1920.48764-6L-412-67-1415-12
Minnesota1621.43283-7L-69-97-129-13
Oklahoma City1521.4174-6L-210-95-129-12

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Sacramento1915.5595-5W-211-78-88-7
L.A. Clippers2117.5536-4L-211-710-1011-11
Phoenix2017.541½4-6L-214-56-1217-10
Golden State1918.5145-5W-416-23-1612-8
L.A. Lakers1521.41754-6W-18-87-137-13

Friday's Games

Washington 119, Orlando 100

L.A. Lakers 130, Atlanta 121

Toronto 113, Phoenix 104

Chicago 132, Detroit 118

Milwaukee 123, Minnesota 114

New Orleans 127, Philadelphia 116

Denver 124, Miami 119

Golden State 118, Portland 112

Sacramento 126, Utah 125

Saturday's Games

Indiana 131, L.A. Clippers 130

Brooklyn 123, Charlotte 106

Cleveland 103, Chicago 102

New York 108, Houston 88

Dallas 126, San Antonio 125

Philadelphia 115, Oklahoma City 96

Detroit 116, Minnesota 104

Memphis 116, New Orleans 101

Miami 126, Utah 123

Sunday's Games

Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Phoenix at New York, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Portland, 10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you