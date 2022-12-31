All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|26
|10
|.722
|—
|5-5
|W-4
|15-5
|11-5
|15-8
|Brooklyn
|24
|12
|.667
|2
|10-0
|W-11
|12-5
|12-7
|19-6
|Philadelphia
|21
|14
|.600
|4½
|8-2
|W-1
|14-5
|7-9
|14-9
|New York
|19
|18
|.514
|7½
|5-5
|W-1
|8-10
|11-8
|12-9
|Toronto
|16
|20
|.444
|10
|3-7
|W-1
|11-8
|5-12
|11-13
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|19
|18
|.514
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|11-8
|8-10
|8-11
|Atlanta
|17
|19
|.472
|1½
|4-6
|L-3
|11-8
|6-11
|13-14
|Washington
|16
|21
|.432
|3
|5-5
|W-4
|10-7
|6-14
|9-13
|Orlando
|13
|24
|.351
|6
|6-4
|L-3
|9-11
|4-13
|7-18
|Charlotte
|10
|27
|.270
|9
|3-7
|L-1
|5-12
|5-15
|4-18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Milwaukee
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|4-6
|W-1
|15-3
|8-9
|11-8
|Cleveland
|23
|14
|.622
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|16-4
|7-10
|16-8
|Indiana
|20
|17
|.541
|4
|6-4
|W-3
|12-7
|8-10
|14-8
|Chicago
|16
|20
|.444
|7½
|5-5
|L-1
|9-9
|7-11
|14-10
|Detroit
|10
|29
|.256
|15
|3-7
|W-1
|5-13
|5-16
|4-18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|New Orleans
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|16-4
|7-9
|15-9
|Memphis
|22
|13
|.629
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|14-3
|8-10
|10-10
|Dallas
|21
|16
|.568
|2½
|7-3
|W-6
|15-5
|6-11
|15-6
|San Antonio
|12
|24
|.333
|11
|4-6
|L-1
|7-13
|5-11
|5-20
|Houston
|10
|26
|.278
|13
|2-8
|L-3
|6-11
|4-15
|5-18
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|8-2
|W-1
|13-3
|10-9
|18-8
|Portland
|18
|17
|.514
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|8-6
|10-11
|13-12
|Utah
|19
|20
|.487
|6
|4-6
|L-4
|12-6
|7-14
|15-12
|Minnesota
|16
|21
|.432
|8
|3-7
|L-6
|9-9
|7-12
|9-13
|Oklahoma City
|15
|21
|.417
|8½
|4-6
|L-2
|10-9
|5-12
|9-12
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Sacramento
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|11-7
|8-8
|8-7
|L.A. Clippers
|21
|17
|.553
|—
|6-4
|L-2
|11-7
|10-10
|11-11
|Phoenix
|20
|17
|.541
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|14-5
|6-12
|17-10
|Golden State
|19
|18
|.514
|1½
|5-5
|W-4
|16-2
|3-16
|12-8
|L.A. Lakers
|15
|21
|.417
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|8-8
|7-13
|7-13
Friday's Games
Washington 119, Orlando 100
L.A. Lakers 130, Atlanta 121
Toronto 113, Phoenix 104
Chicago 132, Detroit 118
Milwaukee 123, Minnesota 114
New Orleans 127, Philadelphia 116
Denver 124, Miami 119
Golden State 118, Portland 112
Sacramento 126, Utah 125
Saturday's Games
Indiana 131, L.A. Clippers 130
Brooklyn 123, Charlotte 106
Cleveland 103, Chicago 102
New York 108, Houston 88
Dallas 126, San Antonio 125
Philadelphia 115, Oklahoma City 96
Detroit 116, Minnesota 104
Memphis 116, New Orleans 101
Miami 126, Utah 123
Sunday's Games
Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Phoenix at New York, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Portland, 10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.
