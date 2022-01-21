All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Brooklyn2816.6365-5W-112-1116-520-9
Philadelphia2619.5787-3L-110-1016-917-12
Boston2323.50066-4L-115-98-1416-13
Toronto2121.50066-4L-212-119-1013-13
New York2224.47875-5L-311-1411-1014-18

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami2916.6447-3W-215-514-1119-8
Charlotte2620.5657-3W-313-613-1417-10
Washington2322.51165-5L-113-910-1316-14
Atlanta1925.4324-6W-210-119-1411-15
Orlando838.17421½1-9L-32-166-225-28

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Chicago2815.6515-5W-116-612-919-9
Milwaukee2819.59624-6W-115-813-1118-15
Cleveland2719.5877-3L-112-915-1015-10
Indiana1729.37012½3-7W-212-125-178-22
Detroit1133.25017½5-5W-17-144-197-19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis3116.6608-2L-117-914-723-10
Dallas2620.5658-2L-114-912-1120-11
San Antonio1728.378133-7W-19-138-1510-17
New Orleans1728.378134-6W-110-117-1711-16
Houston1432.30416½4-6W-27-137-197-18

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Utah2916.6443-7L-214-915-719-6
Denver2320.53556-4W-112-811-1216-13
Minnesota2223.48976-4L-112-1010-1316-15
Portland1826.40910½5-5L-114-114-158-19
Oklahoma City1431.311151-9L-48-146-1710-21

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Phoenix359.7958-2W-517-518-422-7
Golden State3213.7114-6L-119-413-916-8
L.A. Clippers2324.48913½4-6W-115-128-1213-20
L.A. Lakers2223.48913½5-5L-115-127-1113-16
Sacramento1829.38318½3-7L-212-166-1313-20

Thursday's Games

New Orleans 102, New York 91

Phoenix 109, Dallas 101

Indiana 121, Golden State 117, OT

Friday's Games

Charlotte 121, Oklahoma City 98

L.A. Clippers 102, Philadelphia 101

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Clippers at New York, 1 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 6 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

New York at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

