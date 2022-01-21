All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Brooklyn
|28
|16
|.636
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|12-11
|16-5
|20-9
|Philadelphia
|26
|19
|.578
|2½
|7-3
|L-1
|10-10
|16-9
|17-12
|Boston
|23
|23
|.500
|6
|6-4
|L-1
|15-9
|8-14
|16-13
|Toronto
|21
|21
|.500
|6
|6-4
|L-2
|12-11
|9-10
|13-13
|New York
|22
|24
|.478
|7
|5-5
|L-3
|11-14
|11-10
|14-18
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|15-5
|14-11
|19-8
|Charlotte
|26
|20
|.565
|3½
|7-3
|W-3
|13-6
|13-14
|17-10
|Washington
|23
|22
|.511
|6
|5-5
|L-1
|13-9
|10-13
|16-14
|Atlanta
|19
|25
|.432
|9½
|4-6
|W-2
|10-11
|9-14
|11-15
|Orlando
|8
|38
|.174
|21½
|1-9
|L-3
|2-16
|6-22
|5-28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Chicago
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|16-6
|12-9
|19-9
|Milwaukee
|28
|19
|.596
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|15-8
|13-11
|18-15
|Cleveland
|27
|19
|.587
|2½
|7-3
|L-1
|12-9
|15-10
|15-10
|Indiana
|17
|29
|.370
|12½
|3-7
|W-2
|12-12
|5-17
|8-22
|Detroit
|11
|33
|.250
|17½
|5-5
|W-1
|7-14
|4-19
|7-19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Memphis
|31
|16
|.660
|—
|8-2
|L-1
|17-9
|14-7
|23-10
|Dallas
|26
|20
|.565
|4½
|8-2
|L-1
|14-9
|12-11
|20-11
|San Antonio
|17
|28
|.378
|13
|3-7
|W-1
|9-13
|8-15
|10-17
|New Orleans
|17
|28
|.378
|13
|4-6
|W-1
|10-11
|7-17
|11-16
|Houston
|14
|32
|.304
|16½
|4-6
|W-2
|7-13
|7-19
|7-18
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Utah
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|3-7
|L-2
|14-9
|15-7
|19-6
|Denver
|23
|20
|.535
|5
|6-4
|W-1
|12-8
|11-12
|16-13
|Minnesota
|22
|23
|.489
|7
|6-4
|L-1
|12-10
|10-13
|16-15
|Portland
|18
|26
|.409
|10½
|5-5
|L-1
|14-11
|4-15
|8-19
|Oklahoma City
|14
|31
|.311
|15
|1-9
|L-4
|8-14
|6-17
|10-21
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Phoenix
|35
|9
|.795
|—
|8-2
|W-5
|17-5
|18-4
|22-7
|Golden State
|32
|13
|.711
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|19-4
|13-9
|16-8
|L.A. Clippers
|23
|24
|.489
|13½
|4-6
|W-1
|15-12
|8-12
|13-20
|L.A. Lakers
|22
|23
|.489
|13½
|5-5
|L-1
|15-12
|7-11
|13-16
|Sacramento
|18
|29
|.383
|18½
|3-7
|L-2
|12-16
|6-13
|13-20
Thursday's Games
New Orleans 102, New York 91
Phoenix 109, Dallas 101
Indiana 121, Golden State 117, OT
Friday's Games
Charlotte 121, Oklahoma City 98
L.A. Clippers 102, Philadelphia 101
L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Clippers at New York, 1 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Miami, 6 p.m.
Portland at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
New York at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.