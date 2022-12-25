All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston2310.6975-5W-112-511-514-8
Brooklyn2112.63629-1W-812-59-716-6
Philadelphia2012.6258-2W-814-56-714-8
New York1816.5297-3L-38-1010-612-9
Toronto1518.45583-7W-210-65-1211-13

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Atlanta1716.5154-6W-111-66-1013-12
Miami1617.48515-5L-29-87-98-11
Washington1321.3822-8W-18-75-147-13
Orlando1321.3828-2W-29-94-127-16
Charlotte924.27382-8W-14-115-134-17

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee2210.6886-4L-214-38-711-6
Cleveland2212.64717-3L-116-36-915-6
Indiana1716.5155-5W-29-78-912-8
Chicago1418.43885-5W-37-77-1112-9
Detroit827.22915½2-8L-54-124-153-17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis2011.6458-2W-113-27-99-8
New Orleans2012.625½6-4W-213-47-814-8
Dallas1716.51545-5W-212-55-1112-6
San Antonio1022.31310½4-6L-25-125-104-18
Houston923.28111½3-7L-56-103-135-17

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver2011.6456-4W-311-39-816-7
Utah1916.54335-5W-212-57-1115-9
Portland1716.51545-5L-37-610-1013-11
Minnesota1617.48555-5L-29-87-99-12
Oklahoma City1419.42474-6L-19-85-118-12

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Phoenix1914.5763-7L-214-55-916-9
L.A. Clippers1915.559½6-4L-111-78-811-11
Sacramento1714.54815-5L-19-68-86-6
Golden State1518.45543-7L-212-23-169-8
L.A. Lakers1319.4063-7L-38-85-117-12

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 119, New York 112

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 10 p.m.

