All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Philadelphia
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|4-2
|4-1
|5-3
|Brooklyn
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|7-3
|L-1
|4-2
|3-2
|7-4
|New York
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|2-3
|5-1
|6-4
|Toronto
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|6-4
|L-2
|2-5
|4-0
|6-4
|Boston
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|0-3
|4-3
|3-5
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|7-2
|W-1
|4-1
|3-1
|4-2
|Washington
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|7-3
|W-2
|5-1
|2-2
|6-3
|Charlotte
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|4-6
|L-4
|2-2
|3-4
|4-3
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|4-6
|L-3
|3-1
|1-5
|2-4
|Orlando
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|3-7
|W-1
|1-4
|2-4
|1-6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Chicago
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|4-2
|3-1
|5-3
|Cleveland
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|7-3
|W-4
|2-1
|5-3
|4-1
|Milwaukee
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|1-4
|3-2
|3-3
|Indiana
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|3-2
|1-5
|2-6
|Detroit
|1
|8
|.111
|5½
|1-8
|L-4
|1-4
|0-4
|1-8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Dallas
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|5-1
|2-2
|5-1
|Memphis
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|4-1
|2-3
|5-2
|San Antonio
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|3-7
|L-1
|1-3
|2-4
|0-5
|Houston
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|1-9
|L-8
|1-2
|0-7
|1-8
|New Orleans
|1
|10
|.091
|6½
|1-9
|L-7
|0-4
|1-6
|1-6
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Utah
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|7-3
|L-2
|3-0
|4-3
|5-0
|Denver
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|5-4
|W-1
|3-1
|2-3
|5-3
|Portland
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|5-5
|W-2
|5-1
|0-4
|4-2
|Oklahoma City
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|3-6
|W-2
|2-2
|1-4
|3-5
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|3-6
|L-5
|2-5
|1-1
|2-5
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Golden State
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|8-1
|W-4
|5-1
|3-0
|7-1
|Phoenix
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|5-3
|W-4
|4-2
|1-1
|3-3
|L.A. Clippers
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|5-4
|W-4
|3-2
|2-2
|4-3
|Sacramento
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|2-3
|3-2
|4-4
|L.A. Lakers
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|5-5
|L-2
|4-3
|1-2
|4-5
Sunday's Games
Brooklyn 116, Toronto 103
Cleveland 126, New York 109
Orlando 107, Utah 100
Washington 101, Milwaukee 94
Indiana 94, Sacramento 91
Oklahoma City 99, San Antonio 94
Golden State 120, Houston 107
L.A. Clippers 120, Charlotte 106
Monday's Games
New York 103, Philadelphia 96
Chicago 118, Brooklyn 95
Dallas 108, New Orleans 92
Memphis 125, Minnesota 118, OT
Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.