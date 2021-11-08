All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Philadelphia83.7277-3L-14-24-15-3
Brooklyn74.63617-3L-14-23-27-4
New York74.63616-4W-12-35-16-4
Toronto65.54526-4L-22-54-06-4
Boston46.4004-6L-10-34-33-5

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami72.7787-2W-14-13-14-2
Washington73.700½7-3W-25-12-26-3
Charlotte56.45534-6L-42-23-44-3
Atlanta46.4004-6L-33-11-52-4
Orlando38.27353-7W-11-42-41-6

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Chicago73.7007-3W-14-23-15-3
Cleveland74.636½7-3W-42-15-34-1
Milwaukee46.40034-6L-21-43-23-3
Indiana47.3644-6W-13-21-52-6
Detroit18.1111-8L-41-40-41-8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Dallas73.7007-3W-35-12-25-1
Memphis64.60016-4W-14-12-35-2
San Antonio37.30043-7L-11-32-40-5
Houston19.10061-9L-81-20-71-8
New Orleans110.0911-9L-70-41-61-6

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Utah73.7007-3L-23-04-35-0
Denver54.5565-4W-13-12-35-3
Portland55.50025-5W-25-10-44-2
Oklahoma City36.3333-6W-22-21-43-5
Minnesota36.3333-6L-52-51-12-5

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Golden State81.8898-1W-45-13-07-1
Phoenix53.6255-3W-44-21-13-3
L.A. Clippers54.55635-4W-43-22-24-3
Sacramento55.5005-5L-12-33-24-4
L.A. Lakers55.5005-5L-24-31-24-5

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn 116, Toronto 103

Cleveland 126, New York 109

Orlando 107, Utah 100

Washington 101, Milwaukee 94

Indiana 94, Sacramento 91

Oklahoma City 99, San Antonio 94

Golden State 120, Houston 107

L.A. Clippers 120, Charlotte 106

Monday's Games

New York 103, Philadelphia 96

Chicago 118, Brooklyn 95

Dallas 108, New Orleans 92

Memphis 125, Minnesota 118, OT

Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

