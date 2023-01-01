All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston2611.7035-5L-115-511-615-8
Brooklyn2412.66710-0W-1112-512-719-6
Philadelphia2114.60048-2W-114-57-914-9
New York1918.51475-5W-18-1011-812-9
Toronto1620.4443-7W-111-85-1211-13

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami1918.5147-3W-111-88-108-11
Atlanta1719.4724-6L-311-86-1113-14
Washington1721.4476-4W-510-77-1410-13
Orlando1324.35166-4L-39-114-137-18
Charlotte1027.27093-7L-15-125-154-18

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee2313.6394-6L-115-48-911-9
Cleveland2314.622½6-4W-116-47-1016-8
Indiana2017.5416-4W-312-78-1014-8
Chicago1620.44475-5L-19-97-1114-10
Detroit1029.25614½3-7W-15-135-164-18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis2313.6396-4W-315-38-1011-10
New Orleans2313.6395-5L-116-47-915-9
Dallas2116.5687-3W-615-56-1115-6
San Antonio1224.333114-6L-17-135-115-20
Houston1026.278132-8L-36-114-155-18

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver2412.6678-2W-214-310-918-8
Portland1817.5145-5L-18-610-1113-12
Utah1920.4874-6L-412-67-1415-12
Minnesota1621.4323-7L-69-97-129-13
Oklahoma City1521.41794-6L-210-95-129-12

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
L.A. Clippers2117.5536-4L-211-710-1011-11
Sacramento1916.543½5-5L-111-78-98-8
Phoenix2017.541½4-6L-214-56-1217-10
Golden State1918.5145-5W-416-23-1612-8
L.A. Lakers1521.41754-6W-18-87-137-13

Saturday's Games

Indiana 131, L.A. Clippers 130

Brooklyn 123, Charlotte 106

Cleveland 103, Chicago 102

New York 108, Houston 88

Dallas 126, San Antonio 125

Philadelphia 115, Oklahoma City 96

Detroit 116, Minnesota 104

Memphis 116, New Orleans 101

Miami 126, Utah 123

Sunday's Games

Washington 118, Milwaukee 95

Memphis 118, Sacramento 108

Denver 123, Boston 111

Monday's Games

Phoenix at New York, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Portland, 10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

