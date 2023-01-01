All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|15-5
|11-6
|15-8
|Brooklyn
|24
|12
|.667
|1½
|10-0
|W-11
|12-5
|12-7
|19-6
|Philadelphia
|21
|14
|.600
|4
|8-2
|W-1
|14-5
|7-9
|14-9
|New York
|19
|18
|.514
|7
|5-5
|W-1
|8-10
|11-8
|12-9
|Toronto
|16
|20
|.444
|9½
|3-7
|W-1
|11-8
|5-12
|11-13
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|19
|18
|.514
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|11-8
|8-10
|8-11
|Atlanta
|17
|19
|.472
|1½
|4-6
|L-3
|11-8
|6-11
|13-14
|Washington
|17
|21
|.447
|2½
|6-4
|W-5
|10-7
|7-14
|10-13
|Orlando
|13
|24
|.351
|6
|6-4
|L-3
|9-11
|4-13
|7-18
|Charlotte
|10
|27
|.270
|9
|3-7
|L-1
|5-12
|5-15
|4-18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Milwaukee
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|4-6
|L-1
|15-4
|8-9
|11-9
|Cleveland
|23
|14
|.622
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|16-4
|7-10
|16-8
|Indiana
|20
|17
|.541
|3½
|6-4
|W-3
|12-7
|8-10
|14-8
|Chicago
|16
|20
|.444
|7
|5-5
|L-1
|9-9
|7-11
|14-10
|Detroit
|10
|29
|.256
|14½
|3-7
|W-1
|5-13
|5-16
|4-18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Memphis
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|6-4
|W-3
|15-3
|8-10
|11-10
|New Orleans
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|16-4
|7-9
|15-9
|Dallas
|21
|16
|.568
|2½
|7-3
|W-6
|15-5
|6-11
|15-6
|San Antonio
|12
|24
|.333
|11
|4-6
|L-1
|7-13
|5-11
|5-20
|Houston
|10
|26
|.278
|13
|2-8
|L-3
|6-11
|4-15
|5-18
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|8-2
|W-2
|14-3
|10-9
|18-8
|Portland
|18
|17
|.514
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|8-6
|10-11
|13-12
|Utah
|19
|20
|.487
|6½
|4-6
|L-4
|12-6
|7-14
|15-12
|Minnesota
|16
|21
|.432
|8½
|3-7
|L-6
|9-9
|7-12
|9-13
|Oklahoma City
|15
|21
|.417
|9
|4-6
|L-2
|10-9
|5-12
|9-12
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|L.A. Clippers
|21
|17
|.553
|—
|6-4
|L-2
|11-7
|10-10
|11-11
|Sacramento
|19
|16
|.543
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|11-7
|8-9
|8-8
|Phoenix
|20
|17
|.541
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|14-5
|6-12
|17-10
|Golden State
|19
|18
|.514
|1½
|5-5
|W-4
|16-2
|3-16
|12-8
|L.A. Lakers
|15
|21
|.417
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|8-8
|7-13
|7-13
Saturday's Games
Indiana 131, L.A. Clippers 130
Brooklyn 123, Charlotte 106
Cleveland 103, Chicago 102
New York 108, Houston 88
Dallas 126, San Antonio 125
Philadelphia 115, Oklahoma City 96
Detroit 116, Minnesota 104
Memphis 116, New Orleans 101
Miami 126, Utah 123
Sunday's Games
Washington 118, Milwaukee 95
Memphis 118, Sacramento 108
Denver 123, Boston 111
Monday's Games
Phoenix at New York, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Portland, 10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
