EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Brooklyn2917.6305-5L-112-1117-620-9
Philadelphia2719.58727-3W-110-1017-917-12
Boston2424.50066-4W-115-109-1417-13
Toronto2222.50065-5L-112-1210-1014-13
New York2325.47975-5L-112-1411-1114-19

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami3017.6387-3W-116-514-1219-9
Charlotte2621.55347-3L-113-713-1417-11
Washington2324.48974-6L-313-1110-1316-16
Atlanta2125.4575-5W-411-1110-1413-15
Orlando939.18821½2-8W-13-176-226-28

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Chicago2917.6303-7W-116-613-1119-11
Milwaukee3019.612½5-5W-317-813-1119-15
Cleveland2919.60418-2W-214-915-1016-10
Indiana1731.354133-7L-212-125-198-22
Detroit1135.239184-6L-27-144-217-19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis3217.6537-3L-117-915-824-11
Dallas2720.57448-2W-115-912-1121-11
New Orleans1828.39112½5-5W-211-117-1711-16
San Antonio1730.362142-8L-29-158-1510-17
Houston1433.298174-6L-17-137-207-19

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Utah3018.6252-8L-215-915-919-8
Denver2421.5336-4W-113-911-1216-14
Minnesota2323.50067-3W-113-1010-1316-15
Portland2026.43596-4W-214-116-158-19
Oklahoma City1433.29815½1-9L-68-156-1810-21

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Phoenix379.8049-1W-719-518-423-7
Golden State3413.7235-5W-221-413-918-8
L.A. Lakers2324.48914½5-5L-115-128-1213-16
L.A. Clippers2325.479154-6L-115-128-1313-20
Sacramento1830.375202-8L-312-166-1413-20

Sunday's Games

New York 110, L.A. Clippers 102

Boston 116, Washington 87

Portland 114, Toronto 105

Orlando 114, Chicago 95

Miami 113, L.A. Lakers 107

Philadelphia 115, San Antonio 109

Atlanta 113, Charlotte 91

Dallas 104, Memphis 91

Minnesota 136, Brooklyn 125

Denver 117, Detroit 111

Golden State 94, Utah 92

Monday's Games

Cleveland 95, New York 93

Chicago 111, Oklahoma City 110

New Orleans 117, Indiana 113

Phoenix 115, Utah 109

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m.

