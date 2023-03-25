All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Boston5123.6896-4W-227-924-1430-16
x-Philadelphia4924.6718-2L-126-1123-1330-16
New York4233.5604-6L-320-1722-1628-19
Brooklyn3934.53411½4-6L-519-1620-1826-20
Toronto3638.486155-5W-124-1412-2421-23

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami4034.5417-3W-225-1315-2121-24
Atlanta3737.50035-5W-121-1516-2223-23
Washington3341.44673-7W-117-1916-2219-26
Orlando3143.41994-6W-218-1913-2417-28
Charlotte2451.32016½4-6W-112-2412-2714-34

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Milwaukee5320.7268-2W-330-723-1330-15
Cleveland4728.62778-2W-329-818-2031-15
Chicago3538.479186-4W-120-1715-2125-23
Indiana3342.440214-6L-219-1714-2523-24
Detroit1658.21637½1-9L-59-297-297-39

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Memphis4627.6308-2W-532-514-2228-19
New Orleans3637.493105-5W-324-1312-2424-20
Dallas3638.48610½3-7L-322-1614-2227-23
San Antonio1955.25727½3-7L-313-256-307-38
Houston1856.24328½3-7L-412-266-3011-39

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Denver4924.6715-5W-230-619-1832-13
Minnesota3737.50012½5-5W-221-1716-2025-20
Oklahoma City3638.48613½6-4L-222-1514-2322-25
Utah3538.479144-6L-222-1513-2322-23
Portland3241.438173-7L-117-1915-2222-21

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Sacramento4429.6037-3W-122-1522-1428-15
L.A. Clippers3935.5276-4W-120-1719-1823-22
Phoenix3835.52164-6L-323-1215-2324-20
Golden State3936.52065-5W-330-79-2925-20
L.A. Lakers3737.5007-3W-321-1716-2022-24

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Friday's Games

Washington 136, San Antonio 124

Boston 120, Indiana 95

Toronto 118, Detroit 97

Memphis 151, Houston 114

Charlotte 117, Dallas 109

Milwaukee 144, Utah 116

Chicago 124, Portland 96

Sacramento 135, Phoenix 127

Golden State 120, Philadelphia 112

L.A. Lakers 116, Oklahoma City 111

Saturday's Games

Atlanta 143, Indiana 130

Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Boston, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you