All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|x-Boston
|51
|23
|.689
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|27-9
|24-14
|30-16
|x-Philadelphia
|49
|24
|.671
|1½
|8-2
|L-1
|26-11
|23-13
|30-16
|New York
|42
|33
|.560
|9½
|4-6
|L-3
|20-17
|22-16
|28-19
|Brooklyn
|39
|34
|.534
|11½
|4-6
|L-5
|19-16
|20-18
|26-20
|Toronto
|36
|38
|.486
|15
|5-5
|W-1
|24-14
|12-24
|21-23
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|40
|34
|.541
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|25-13
|15-21
|21-24
|Atlanta
|37
|37
|.500
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|21-15
|16-22
|23-23
|Washington
|33
|41
|.446
|7
|3-7
|W-1
|17-19
|16-22
|19-26
|Orlando
|31
|43
|.419
|9
|4-6
|W-2
|18-19
|13-24
|17-28
|Charlotte
|24
|51
|.320
|16½
|4-6
|W-1
|12-24
|12-27
|14-34
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|x-Milwaukee
|53
|20
|.726
|—
|8-2
|W-3
|30-7
|23-13
|30-15
|Cleveland
|47
|28
|.627
|7
|8-2
|W-3
|29-8
|18-20
|31-15
|Chicago
|35
|38
|.479
|18
|6-4
|W-1
|20-17
|15-21
|25-23
|Indiana
|33
|42
|.440
|21
|4-6
|L-2
|19-17
|14-25
|23-24
|Detroit
|16
|58
|.216
|37½
|1-9
|L-5
|9-29
|7-29
|7-39
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Memphis
|46
|27
|.630
|—
|8-2
|W-5
|32-5
|14-22
|28-19
|New Orleans
|36
|37
|.493
|10
|5-5
|W-3
|24-13
|12-24
|24-20
|Dallas
|36
|38
|.486
|10½
|3-7
|L-3
|22-16
|14-22
|27-23
|San Antonio
|19
|55
|.257
|27½
|3-7
|L-3
|13-25
|6-30
|7-38
|Houston
|18
|56
|.243
|28½
|3-7
|L-4
|12-26
|6-30
|11-39
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Denver
|49
|24
|.671
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|30-6
|19-18
|32-13
|Minnesota
|37
|37
|.500
|12½
|5-5
|W-2
|21-17
|16-20
|25-20
|Oklahoma City
|36
|38
|.486
|13½
|6-4
|L-2
|22-15
|14-23
|22-25
|Utah
|35
|38
|.479
|14
|4-6
|L-2
|22-15
|13-23
|22-23
|Portland
|32
|41
|.438
|17
|3-7
|L-1
|17-19
|15-22
|22-21
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Sacramento
|44
|29
|.603
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|22-15
|22-14
|28-15
|L.A. Clippers
|39
|35
|.527
|5½
|6-4
|W-1
|20-17
|19-18
|23-22
|Phoenix
|38
|35
|.521
|6
|4-6
|L-3
|23-12
|15-23
|24-20
|Golden State
|39
|36
|.520
|6
|5-5
|W-3
|30-7
|9-29
|25-20
|L.A. Lakers
|37
|37
|.500
|7½
|7-3
|W-3
|21-17
|16-20
|22-24
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Friday's Games
Washington 136, San Antonio 124
Boston 120, Indiana 95
Toronto 118, Detroit 97
Memphis 151, Houston 114
Charlotte 117, Dallas 109
Milwaukee 144, Utah 116
Chicago 124, Portland 96
Sacramento 135, Phoenix 127
Golden State 120, Philadelphia 112
L.A. Lakers 116, Oklahoma City 111
Saturday's Games
Atlanta 143, Indiana 130
Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Dallas at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Boston, 6 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Houston at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.
