EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston73.7007-3W-33-14-26-3
Toronto65.5455-5L-14-12-45-4
New York55.50025-5W-13-22-34-4
Philadelphia56.4555-5W-12-43-24-5
Brooklyn47.3644-6L-12-42-34-3

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Atlanta73.7007-3W-34-13-25-3
Washington56.4554-6W-12-33-35-5
Miami47.3644-6L-23-41-31-4
Charlotte38.2732-8L-51-42-41-5
Orlando29.1822-8L-22-30-61-5

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee91.9009-1L-17-02-16-1
Cleveland81.889½8-1W-84-04-17-1
Chicago66.50045-5W-14-22-46-5
Indiana55.50045-5W-23-22-34-4
Detroit38.2732-8W-13-30-51-8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Dallas63.6676-3W-45-11-22-3
Memphis74.6366-4L-14-13-33-3
New Orleans55.5005-5L-22-13-43-3
San Antonio56.45525-5L-42-43-22-4
Houston29.18252-8W-11-21-71-7

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Utah93.7507-3W-35-04-39-3
Portland73.70017-3W-13-24-16-2
Denver73.70017-3W-34-03-37-3
Minnesota56.4554-6L-14-41-25-4
Oklahoma City46.40044-6L-33-21-43-4

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Phoenix73.7007-3L-16-11-27-2
L.A. Clippers55.50025-5L-11-34-25-5
Golden State47.3643-7W-14-10-63-3
Sacramento36.3333-6L-11-32-30-5
L.A. Lakers28.20052-8L-32-40-42-7

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100

Toronto 113, Chicago 104

Memphis 103, Washington 97

Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102

Monday's Games

Washington 108, Charlotte 100

Houston 134, Orlando 127

Detroit 112, Oklahoma City 103

Indiana 129, New Orleans 122

Philadelphia 100, Phoenix 88

Atlanta 117, Milwaukee 98

Portland 110, Miami 107

Chicago 111, Toronto 97

Boston 109, Memphis 106

New York 120, Minnesota 107

Denver 115, San Antonio 109

Dallas 96, Brooklyn 94

Golden State 116, Sacramento 113

Utah 139, L.A. Lakers 116

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

