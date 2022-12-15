All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston227.7597-3W-111-211-514-5
Brooklyn1712.58658-2W-410-57-713-6
Philadelphia1512.55666-4W-310-55-711-8
New York1513.5366-4W-57-78-610-6
Toronto1315.4644-6L-310-43-119-11

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami1415.4836-4W-29-65-98-9
Atlanta1415.4833-7L-29-55-1010-11
Washington1118.37931-9L-88-73-117-13
Orlando920.31054-6W-48-91-115-15
Charlotte721.2503-7L-64-103-114-16

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee207.7418-2W-113-37-411-4
Cleveland1811.62136-4W-112-26-913-5
Indiana1514.51764-6W-19-66-810-6
Chicago1116.40794-6L-27-64-109-8
Detroit822.26713½3-7W-14-94-133-14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
New Orleans189.6678-2L-112-36-612-6
Memphis189.6678-2W-612-26-78-6
Dallas1414.5005-5L-111-53-99-5
Houston918.33396-4W-26-53-135-14
San Antonio919.3213-7L-15-114-83-17

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver1710.6307-3W-38-39-714-6
Portland1612.5716-4W-37-69-612-7
Utah1614.5334-6W-110-56-914-9
Minnesota1315.4643-7L-37-76-87-11
Oklahoma City1117.3934-6L-46-65-115-10

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Phoenix1612.5714-6L-512-34-913-8
L.A. Clippers1713.5676-4W-39-68-711-10
Sacramento1512.556½5-5W-18-47-85-6
Golden State1415.4835-5L-212-22-139-8
L.A. Lakers1116.4075-5L-16-75-96-10

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 123, Sacramento 103

Milwaukee 128, Golden State 111

Houston 111, Phoenix 97

Utah 121, New Orleans 100

Boston 122, L.A. Lakers 118, OT

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 135, Atlanta 124

Indiana 125, Golden State 119

Detroit 141, Charlotte 134, OT

Sacramento 124, Toronto 123

New York 128, Chicago 120, OT

Portland 128, San Antonio 112

Miami 110, Oklahoma City 108

Cleveland 105, Dallas 90

Denver 141, Washington 128

L.A. Clippers 99, Minnesota 88

Thursday's Games

Miami at Houston, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

