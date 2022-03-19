All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Philadelphia4326.6237-3W-220-1523-1126-16
Boston4328.60618-2W-224-1219-1630-16
Toronto3931.5576-4L-117-1622-1523-19
Brooklyn3734.52175-5W-115-1922-1526-18
New York3040.42913½5-5W-215-1915-2115-26

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Miami4724.6627-3W-226-921-1530-13
Atlanta3535.50011½6-4W-123-1312-2221-23
Charlotte3535.50011½6-4W-317-1718-1822-22
Washington2940.420172-8L-617-1812-2222-22
Orlando1853.254294-6L-38-2610-2710-35

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee4426.6298-2W-224-1220-1426-18
Chicago4129.58632-8L-325-1016-1926-17
Cleveland4030.57144-6W-122-1218-1823-19
Indiana2447.33820½4-6W-115-209-2711-34
Detroit1951.271255-5W-111-238-2815-28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis4823.6767-3L-124-1024-1331-14
Dallas4327.6148-2L-123-1220-1530-15
New Orleans2941.41418½5-5W-116-2013-2120-23
San Antonio2744.380213-7L-114-2313-2117-24
Houston1753.24330½2-8L-410-247-299-35

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Utah4426.6296-4W-226-1118-1529-15
Denver4229.5926-4L-120-1322-1625-19
Minnesota4130.5779-1W-323-1218-1828-18
Portland2643.37717½1-9L-317-189-2511-30
Oklahoma City2050.286241-9L-89-2611-2414-31

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Phoenix5714.8038-2W-430-827-633-9
Golden State4723.6714-6L-129-818-1528-16
L.A. Clippers3637.493224-6L-320-1516-2221-25
L.A. Lakers3040.42926½3-7W-120-1710-2316-27
Sacramento2547.34732½3-7L-216-229-2517-28

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 111, Dallas 101

Atlanta 120, Memphis 105

New York 100, Washington 97

Brooklyn 128, Portland 123

L.A. Lakers 128, Toronto 123, OT

Miami 120, Oklahoma City 108

Cleveland 119, Denver 116, OT

Indiana 121, Houston 118

New Orleans 124, San Antonio 91

Utah 121, L.A. Clippers 92

Boston 126, Sacramento 97

Phoenix 129, Chicago 102

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Utah at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.

