x-if necessary
Single Elimination
Tuesday, April 5
Conference Qaurterfinals
Eastern Conference

Capital City 131, College Park 122

Delaware 133, Long Island 116

Western Conference

Texas 115, Birmingham 100

South Bay 134, Santa Cruz 123

Thursday, April 7
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference

Raptors 131, Capital City 126, OT

Western Conference

Rio Grande Valley 120, Texas 103

Agua Caliente 112, South Bay 110

Friday, April 8
Eastern Conference

Delaware 122, Motor City 116

Sunday, April 10
Conference Finals
Eastern Conference

Delaware at Raptors, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, TBD

NBA G League Finals
Best of three
Tuesday, April 12

Game One: TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

Game Two: TBD vs. TBD, TBD

Sunday, April 17

x-Game Three: TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

