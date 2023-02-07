All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston3816.704
Philadelphia3418.6543
Brooklyn3221.604
New York3026.5369
Toronto2530.45513½

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami2925.537
Atlanta2727.5002
Washington2429.453
Orlando2233.400
Charlotte1540.27314½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3717.685
Cleveland3422.6074
Chicago2627.49110½
Indiana2530.45512½
Detroit1441.25523½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis3221.604
Dallas2926.5274
New Orleans2827.5095
San Antonio1440.25918½
Houston1341.24119½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver3717.685
Minnesota2927.5189
Utah2728.49110½
Portland2628.48111
Oklahoma City2528.47211½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento3023.566
L.A. Clippers3126.5441
Phoenix2926.5272
Golden State2826.519
L.A. Lakers2529.463

Monday's Games

Cleveland 114, Washington 91

Boston 111, Detroit 99

L.A. Clippers 124, Brooklyn 116

Chicago 128, San Antonio 104

Sacramento 140, Houston 120

Dallas 124, Utah 111

Golden State 141, Oklahoma City 114

Milwaukee 127, Portland 108

Tuesday's Games

New York 102, Orlando 98

Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

