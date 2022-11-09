All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Toronto
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|New York
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Brooklyn
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Washington
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Miami
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Charlotte
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|Orlando
|3
|9
|.250
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Cleveland
|8
|2
|.800
|1
|Chicago
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Indiana
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Detroit
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Dallas
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|New Orleans
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|San Antonio
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Houston
|2
|9
|.182
|5
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Portland
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Denver
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|4
|6
|.400
|4
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Golden State
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Sacramento
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|8
|.200
|5
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday's Games
Orlando 94, Dallas 87
Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Denver at Boston, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 6 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.