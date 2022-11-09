All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston73.700
Toronto65.545
New York55.5002
Philadelphia56.455
Brooklyn47.364

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta73.700
Washington56.455
Miami47.364
Charlotte38.273
Orlando39.2505

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee91.900
Cleveland82.8001
Chicago66.5004
Indiana55.5004
Detroit38.273

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis74.636
Dallas64.600½
New Orleans55.500
San Antonio56.4552
Houston29.1825

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah93.750
Portland73.7001
Denver73.7001
Minnesota56.455
Oklahoma City46.4004

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Phoenix73.700
L.A. Clippers65.545
Golden State47.364
Sacramento36.333
L.A. Lakers28.2005

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 94, Dallas 87

Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Denver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 6 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

