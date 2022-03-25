All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Philadelphia4527.625
Boston4628.622
Toronto4132.562
Brooklyn3835.521
New York3142.42514½

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
y-Miami4726.644
Charlotte3836.514
Atlanta3737.50010½
Washington3142.42516
Orlando2054.27027½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4627.630
Chicago4231.5754
Cleveland4132.5625
Indiana2549.33821½
Detroit2054.27026½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
x-Memphis5123.689
Dallas4528.616
New Orleans3142.42519½
San Antonio2944.39721½
Houston1855.24732½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah4529.608
Denver4331.5812
Minnesota4232.5683
Portland2745.37517
Oklahoma City2152.28823½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6014.811
Golden State4826.64912
L.A. Clippers3638.48624
L.A. Lakers3142.42528½
Sacramento2648.35134

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Toronto 117, Cleveland 104

Memphis 133, Indiana 103

Milwaukee 114, Washington 102

New Orleans 126, Chicago 109

Phoenix 140, Denver 130

Friday's Games

Charlotte 107, Utah 101

Washington 100, Detroit 97

Atlanta 121, Golden State 110

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Antonio at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.

