All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
x-Boston4923.681
Philadelphia4823.676½
New York4231.575
Brooklyn3932.549
Toronto3537.48614

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami3934.534
Atlanta3536.4933
Washington3239.4516
Orlando2943.403
Charlotte2350.31516

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee5120.718
Cleveland4528.6167
Chicago3437.47917
Indiana3240.44419½
Detroit1656.22235½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis4427.620
Dallas3636.500
New Orleans3437.47910
San Antonio1952.26825
Houston1854.25026½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
y-Denver4824.667
Minnesota3637.49312½
Oklahoma City3536.49312½
Utah3536.49312½
Portland3140.43716½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento4328.606
Phoenix3833.5355
L.A. Clippers3834.528
Golden State3736.5077
L.A. Lakers3537.486

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday's Games

Denver 108, Brooklyn 102

Oklahoma City 124, Phoenix 120

San Antonio 126, Atlanta 118

Miami 112, Detroit 100

New Orleans 117, Houston 107

Milwaukee 118, Toronto 111

L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 102

L.A. Lakers 111, Orlando 105

Monday's Games

Charlotte 115, Indiana 109

Chicago 109, Philadelphia 105, 2OT

Minnesota 140, New York 134

Golden State 121, Houston 108

Memphis 112, Dallas 108

Utah 128, Sacramento 120

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

