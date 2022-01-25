All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Brooklyn2917.630
Philadelphia2719.5872
Boston2424.5006
Toronto2222.5006
New York2325.4797

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami3017.638
Charlotte2621.5534
Washington2324.4897
Atlanta2125.457
Orlando939.18821½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago2917.630
Milwaukee3019.612½
Cleveland2919.6041
Indiana1731.35413
Detroit1135.23918

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis3217.653
Dallas2720.5744
New Orleans1828.39112½
San Antonio1730.36214
Houston1433.29817

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah3018.625
Denver2421.533
Minnesota2323.5006
Portland2026.4359
Oklahoma City1433.29815½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Phoenix379.804
Golden State3413.723
L.A. Lakers2324.48914½
L.A. Clippers2325.47915
Sacramento1830.37520

Sunday's Games

New York 110, L.A. Clippers 102

Boston 116, Washington 87

Portland 114, Toronto 105

Orlando 114, Chicago 95

Miami 113, L.A. Lakers 107

Philadelphia 115, San Antonio 109

Atlanta 113, Charlotte 91

Dallas 104, Memphis 91

Minnesota 136, Brooklyn 125

Denver 117, Detroit 111

Golden State 94, Utah 92

Monday's Games

Cleveland 95, New York 93

Chicago 111, Oklahoma City 110

New Orleans 117, Indiana 113

Phoenix 115, Utah 109

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m.

