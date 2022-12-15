All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston227.759
Brooklyn1712.5865
Philadelphia1512.5566
New York1513.536
Toronto1315.464

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami1415.483
Atlanta1415.483
Washington1118.3793
Orlando920.3105
Charlotte721.250

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee207.741
Cleveland1811.6213
Indiana1514.5176
Chicago1116.4079
Detroit822.26713½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
New Orleans189.667
Memphis189.667
Dallas1414.500
Houston918.3339
San Antonio919.321

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver1710.630
Portland1612.571
Utah1614.533
Minnesota1315.464
Oklahoma City1117.393

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Phoenix1612.571
L.A. Clippers1713.567
Sacramento1512.556½
Golden State1415.483
L.A. Lakers1116.407

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 123, Sacramento 103

Milwaukee 128, Golden State 111

Houston 111, Phoenix 97

Utah 121, New Orleans 100

Boston 122, L.A. Lakers 118, OT

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 135, Atlanta 124

Indiana 125, Golden State 119

Detroit 141, Charlotte 134, OT

Sacramento 124, Toronto 123

New York 128, Chicago 120, OT

Portland 128, San Antonio 112

Miami 110, Oklahoma City 108

Cleveland 105, Dallas 90

Denver 141, Washington 128

L.A. Clippers 99, Minnesota 88

Thursday's Games

Miami at Houston, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

