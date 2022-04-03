All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|49
|30
|.620
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|48
|30
|.615
|½
|Toronto
|45
|33
|.577
|3½
|Brooklyn
|40
|38
|.513
|8½
|New York
|35
|44
|.443
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|51
|28
|.646
|—
|Atlanta
|41
|37
|.526
|9½
|Charlotte
|40
|38
|.513
|10½
|Washington
|34
|44
|.436
|16½
|Orlando
|20
|59
|.253
|31
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|48
|30
|.615
|—
|Chicago
|45
|33
|.577
|3
|Cleveland
|43
|36
|.544
|5½
|Indiana
|25
|54
|.316
|23½
|Detroit
|23
|56
|.291
|25½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|55
|23
|.705
|—
|x-Dallas
|49
|30
|.620
|6½
|New Orleans
|34
|44
|.436
|21
|San Antonio
|33
|45
|.423
|22
|Houston
|20
|59
|.253
|35½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|47
|32
|.595
|—
|Utah
|46
|32
|.590
|½
|Minnesota
|45
|34
|.570
|2
|Portland
|27
|51
|.346
|19½
|Oklahoma City
|23
|55
|.295
|23½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|62
|16
|.795
|—
|x-Golden State
|50
|29
|.633
|12½
|L.A. Clippers
|39
|40
|.494
|23½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|47
|.397
|31
|Sacramento
|29
|50
|.367
|33½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 144, Charlotte 114
Cleveland 119, New York 101
Atlanta 122, Brooklyn 115
Miami 127, Chicago 109
Golden State 111, Utah 107
Sunday's Games
Boston 144, Washington 102
Dallas 118, Milwaukee 112
Denver 129, L.A. Lakers 118
Detroit 121, Indiana 117
New York 118, Orlando 88
Philadelphia 112, Cleveland 108
Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 96
San Antonio 113, Portland 92
Miami 114, Toronto 109
Minnesota 139, Houston 132
Golden State 109, Sacramento 90
L.A. Clippers 119, New Orleans 100
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
