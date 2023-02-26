All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|44
|17
|.721
|—
|Philadelphia
|39
|20
|.661
|4
|Brooklyn
|34
|25
|.576
|9
|New York
|35
|27
|.565
|9½
|Toronto
|30
|31
|.492
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|32
|29
|.525
|—
|Atlanta
|30
|30
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|28
|31
|.475
|3
|Orlando
|25
|36
|.410
|7
|Charlotte
|19
|43
|.306
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|43
|17
|.717
|—
|Cleveland
|38
|25
|.603
|6½
|Chicago
|27
|33
|.450
|16
|Indiana
|27
|35
|.435
|17
|Detroit
|15
|46
|.246
|28½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|36
|23
|.610
|—
|Dallas
|32
|29
|.525
|5
|New Orleans
|30
|31
|.492
|7
|San Antonio
|14
|47
|.230
|23
|Houston
|13
|46
|.220
|23
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|42
|19
|.689
|—
|Minnesota
|31
|31
|.500
|11½
|Utah
|31
|31
|.500
|11½
|Oklahoma City
|28
|31
|.475
|13
|Portland
|28
|31
|.475
|13
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|Phoenix
|33
|29
|.532
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|33
|29
|.532
|2½
|Golden State
|30
|30
|.500
|4½
|L.A. Lakers
|28
|32
|.467
|6½
Saturday's Games
Toronto 95, Detroit 91
Indiana 121, Orlando 108
Charlotte 108, Miami 103
New York 128, New Orleans 106
Memphis 112, Denver 94
Boston 110, Philadelphia 107
Utah 118, San Antonio 102
Sunday's Games
Milwaukee 104, Phoenix 101
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
