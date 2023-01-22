All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|35
|12
|.745
|—
|Philadelphia
|30
|16
|.652
|4½
|Brooklyn
|28
|17
|.622
|6
|New York
|25
|22
|.532
|10
|Toronto
|20
|27
|.426
|15
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|25
|22
|.532
|—
|Atlanta
|24
|23
|.511
|1
|Washington
|20
|26
|.435
|4½
|Orlando
|17
|29
|.370
|7½
|Charlotte
|13
|34
|.277
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|Cleveland
|29
|19
|.604
|1
|Indiana
|23
|25
|.479
|7
|Chicago
|21
|24
|.467
|7½
|Detroit
|12
|36
|.250
|18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|31
|14
|.689
|—
|New Orleans
|26
|20
|.565
|5½
|Dallas
|25
|22
|.532
|7
|San Antonio
|14
|32
|.304
|17½
|Houston
|10
|36
|.217
|21½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|33
|13
|.717
|—
|Minnesota
|24
|24
|.500
|10
|Utah
|24
|25
|.490
|10½
|Oklahoma City
|22
|24
|.478
|11
|Portland
|21
|24
|.467
|11½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|26
|19
|.578
|—
|Golden State
|23
|23
|.500
|3½
|L.A. Clippers
|24
|24
|.500
|3½
|Phoenix
|23
|24
|.489
|4
|L.A. Lakers
|21
|25
|.457
|5½
Friday's Games
Orlando 123, New Orleans 110
Atlanta 139, New York 124
Golden State 120, Cleveland 114
Dallas 115, Miami 90
L.A. Clippers 131, San Antonio 126
Brooklyn 117, Utah 106
Denver 134, Indiana 111
Sacramento 118, Oklahoma City 113
L.A. Lakers 122, Memphis 121
Saturday's Games
Boston 106, Toronto 104
Washington 138, Orlando 118
Cleveland 114, Milwaukee 102
Charlotte 122, Atlanta 118
Minnesota 113, Houston 104
Phoenix 112, Indiana 107
Philadelphia 129, Sacramento 127
Sunday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.