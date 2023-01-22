All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston3512.745
Philadelphia3016.652
Brooklyn2817.6226
New York2522.53210
Toronto2027.42615

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami2522.532
Atlanta2423.5111
Washington2026.435
Orlando1729.370
Charlotte1334.27712

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2917.630
Cleveland2919.6041
Indiana2325.4797
Chicago2124.467
Detroit1236.25018

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis3114.689
New Orleans2620.565
Dallas2522.5327
San Antonio1432.30417½
Houston1036.21721½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver3313.717
Minnesota2424.50010
Utah2425.49010½
Oklahoma City2224.47811
Portland2124.46711½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento2619.578
Golden State2323.500
L.A. Clippers2424.500
Phoenix2324.4894
L.A. Lakers2125.457

Friday's Games

Orlando 123, New Orleans 110

Atlanta 139, New York 124

Golden State 120, Cleveland 114

Dallas 115, Miami 90

L.A. Clippers 131, San Antonio 126

Brooklyn 117, Utah 106

Denver 134, Indiana 111

Sacramento 118, Oklahoma City 113

L.A. Lakers 122, Memphis 121

Saturday's Games

Boston 106, Toronto 104

Washington 138, Orlando 118

Cleveland 114, Milwaukee 102

Charlotte 122, Atlanta 118

Minnesota 113, Houston 104

Phoenix 112, Indiana 107

Philadelphia 129, Sacramento 127

Sunday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

