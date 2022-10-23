All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Brooklyn
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Toronto
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Philadelphia
|0
|3
|.000
|3
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Miami
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Orlando
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Chicago
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Detroit
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|San Antonio
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Houston
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Portland
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Denver
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Phoenix
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Golden State
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Sacramento
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
Saturday's Games
San Antonio 114, Philadelphia 105
Boston 126, Orlando 120
Indiana 124, Detroit 115
Cleveland 128, Chicago 96
Milwaukee 125, Houston 105
Miami 112, Toronto 109
Dallas 137, Memphis 96
Denver 122, Oklahoma City 117
L.A. Clippers 111, Sacramento 109
Sunday's Games
Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 104
Charlotte 126, Atlanta 109
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m.
Miami at Portland, 10 p.m.
