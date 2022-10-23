All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston301.000
Brooklyn11.500
New York11.500
Toronto12.3332
Philadelphia03.0003

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta21.667½
Washington201.000
Charlotte21.667½
Miami12.333
Orlando03.000

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee201.000
Cleveland11.5001
Indiana12.333
Chicago12.333
Detroit12.333

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
New Orleans201.000
Memphis21.667½
San Antonio21.667½
Dallas11.5001
Houston03.000

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah201.000½
Portland301.000
Denver21.6671
Minnesota11.500
Oklahoma City02.000

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
L.A. Clippers201.000
Phoenix11.5001
Golden State11.5001
Sacramento02.0002
L.A. Lakers03.000

Saturday's Games

San Antonio 114, Philadelphia 105

Boston 126, Orlando 120

Indiana 124, Detroit 115

Cleveland 128, Chicago 96

Milwaukee 125, Houston 105

Miami 112, Toronto 109

Dallas 137, Memphis 96

Denver 122, Oklahoma City 117

L.A. Clippers 111, Sacramento 109

Sunday's Games

Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 104

Charlotte 126, Atlanta 109

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you