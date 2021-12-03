All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Brooklyn156.714
Boston1210.545
New York1111.500
Philadelphia1111.500
Toronto1013.4356

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Washington148.636
Miami139.5911
Atlanta1210.5452
Charlotte1311.5422
Orlando518.217

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago158.652
Milwaukee149.6091
Cleveland1210.545
Indiana915.375
Detroit418.18210½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Dallas119.550
Memphis1210.545
San Antonio713.3504
New Orleans618.2507
Houston516.238

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah147.667
Minnesota1111.500
Portland1112.4784
Denver1011.4764
Oklahoma City616.273

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Phoenix193.864
Golden State183.857½
L.A. Lakers1211.522
L.A. Clippers1111.5008
Sacramento914.39110½

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 114, Indiana 111

Orlando 108, Denver 103

Washington 115, Minnesota 107

Cleveland 111, Miami 85

Boston 88, Philadelphia 87

Dallas 139, New Orleans 107

Houston 114, Oklahoma City 110

Milwaukee 127, Charlotte 125

Sacramento 124, L.A. Clippers 115

Thursday's Games

Chicago 119, New York 115

Toronto 97, Milwaukee 93

Memphis 152, Oklahoma City 79

Phoenix 114, Detroit 103

San Antonio 114, Portland 83

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Denver at New York, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Utah at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

