All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Boston
|12
|10
|.545
|3½
|New York
|11
|11
|.500
|4½
|Philadelphia
|11
|11
|.500
|4½
|Toronto
|10
|13
|.435
|6
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Miami
|13
|9
|.591
|1
|Atlanta
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|Charlotte
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|Orlando
|5
|18
|.217
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Milwaukee
|14
|9
|.609
|1
|Cleveland
|12
|10
|.545
|2½
|Indiana
|9
|15
|.375
|6½
|Detroit
|4
|18
|.182
|10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Memphis
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|San Antonio
|7
|13
|.350
|4
|New Orleans
|6
|18
|.250
|7
|Houston
|5
|16
|.238
|6½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Minnesota
|11
|11
|.500
|3½
|Portland
|11
|12
|.478
|4
|Denver
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Oklahoma City
|6
|16
|.273
|8½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|19
|3
|.864
|—
|Golden State
|18
|3
|.857
|½
|L.A. Lakers
|12
|11
|.522
|7½
|L.A. Clippers
|11
|11
|.500
|8
|Sacramento
|9
|14
|.391
|10½
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 114, Indiana 111
Orlando 108, Denver 103
Washington 115, Minnesota 107
Cleveland 111, Miami 85
Boston 88, Philadelphia 87
Dallas 139, New Orleans 107
Houston 114, Oklahoma City 110
Milwaukee 127, Charlotte 125
Sacramento 124, L.A. Clippers 115
Thursday's Games
Chicago 119, New York 115
Toronto 97, Milwaukee 93
Memphis 152, Oklahoma City 79
Phoenix 114, Detroit 103
San Antonio 114, Portland 83
Friday's Games
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Denver at New York, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Utah at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.