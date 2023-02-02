All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|37
|15
|.712
|—
|Philadelphia
|33
|17
|.660
|3
|Brooklyn
|31
|20
|.608
|5½
|New York
|27
|25
|.519
|10
|Toronto
|23
|30
|.434
|14½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|29
|23
|.558
|—
|Atlanta
|26
|26
|.500
|3
|Washington
|24
|26
|.480
|4
|Orlando
|20
|32
|.385
|9
|Charlotte
|15
|37
|.288
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|34
|17
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|31
|22
|.585
|4
|Indiana
|24
|28
|.462
|10½
|Chicago
|23
|27
|.460
|10½
|Detroit
|13
|39
|.250
|21½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|32
|19
|.627
|—
|Dallas
|27
|25
|.519
|5½
|New Orleans
|26
|26
|.500
|6½
|San Antonio
|14
|38
|.269
|18½
|Houston
|13
|38
|.255
|19
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|35
|16
|.686
|—
|Minnesota
|28
|26
|.519
|8½
|Utah
|27
|26
|.509
|9
|Portland
|25
|26
|.490
|10
|Oklahoma City
|24
|27
|.471
|11
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|29
|21
|.580
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|29
|25
|.537
|2
|Golden State
|26
|25
|.510
|3½
|Phoenix
|27
|26
|.509
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|24
|28
|.462
|6
Tuesday's Games
Miami 100, Cleveland 97
L.A. Clippers 108, Chicago 103
Milwaukee 124, Charlotte 115
L.A. Lakers 129, New York 123, OT
Denver 122, New Orleans 113
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia 105, Orlando 94
Portland 122, Memphis 112
Boston 139, Brooklyn 96
Sacramento 119, San Antonio 109
Houston 112, Oklahoma City 106
Minnesota 119, Golden State 114, OT
Utah 131, Toronto 128
Atlanta 132, Phoenix 100
Washington at Detroit, ppd
Thursday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Washington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New York, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.
