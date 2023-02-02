All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston3715.712
Philadelphia3317.6603
Brooklyn3120.608
New York2725.51910
Toronto2330.43414½

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami2923.558
Atlanta2626.5003
Washington2426.4804
Orlando2032.3859
Charlotte1537.28814

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3417.667
Cleveland3122.5854
Indiana2428.46210½
Chicago2327.46010½
Detroit1339.25021½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis3219.627
Dallas2725.519
New Orleans2626.500
San Antonio1438.26918½
Houston1338.25519

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver3516.686
Minnesota2826.519
Utah2726.5099
Portland2526.49010
Oklahoma City2427.47111

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento2921.580
L.A. Clippers2925.5372
Golden State2625.510
Phoenix2726.509
L.A. Lakers2428.4626

Tuesday's Games

Miami 100, Cleveland 97

L.A. Clippers 108, Chicago 103

Milwaukee 124, Charlotte 115

L.A. Lakers 129, New York 123, OT

Denver 122, New Orleans 113

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 105, Orlando 94

Portland 122, Memphis 112

Boston 139, Brooklyn 96

Sacramento 119, San Antonio 109

Houston 112, Oklahoma City 106

Minnesota 119, Golden State 114, OT

Utah 131, Toronto 128

Atlanta 132, Phoenix 100

Washington at Detroit, ppd

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New York, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.

