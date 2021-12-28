All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Brooklyn239.719
Philadelphia1816.5296
Boston1618.4718
New York1518.455
Toronto1417.452

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami2213.629
Charlotte1817.5144
Washington1717.500
Atlanta1518.4556
Orlando728.20015

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago2110.677
Milwaukee2313.639½
Cleveland2013.6062
Indiana1420.412
Detroit527.15616½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis2114.600
Dallas1617.4854
San Antonio1419.4246
New Orleans1222.353
Houston1024.29410½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah249.727
Denver1616.500
Minnesota1617.4858
Portland1320.39411
Oklahoma City1220.37511½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Golden State276.818
Phoenix267.7881
L.A. Clippers1717.50010½
L.A. Lakers1618.47111½
Sacramento1321.38214½

Monday's Games

Charlotte 123, Houston 99

Chicago 130, Atlanta 118

Minnesota 108, Boston 103

Utah 110, San Antonio 104

Memphis 114, Phoenix 113

Dallas 132, Portland 117

Brooklyn 124, L.A. Clippers 108

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee 127, Orlando 110

Miami 119, Washington 112

Philadelphia 114, Toronto 109

Cleveland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Phoenix at Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

