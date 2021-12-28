All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|23
|9
|.719
|—
|Philadelphia
|18
|16
|.529
|6
|Boston
|16
|18
|.471
|8
|New York
|15
|18
|.455
|8½
|Toronto
|14
|17
|.452
|8½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Charlotte
|18
|17
|.514
|4
|Washington
|17
|17
|.500
|4½
|Atlanta
|15
|18
|.455
|6
|Orlando
|7
|28
|.200
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|21
|10
|.677
|—
|Milwaukee
|23
|13
|.639
|½
|Cleveland
|20
|13
|.606
|2
|Indiana
|14
|20
|.412
|8½
|Detroit
|5
|27
|.156
|16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Dallas
|16
|17
|.485
|4
|San Antonio
|14
|19
|.424
|6
|New Orleans
|12
|22
|.353
|8½
|Houston
|10
|24
|.294
|10½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Denver
|16
|16
|.500
|7½
|Minnesota
|16
|17
|.485
|8
|Portland
|13
|20
|.394
|11
|Oklahoma City
|12
|20
|.375
|11½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|27
|6
|.818
|—
|Phoenix
|26
|7
|.788
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|17
|17
|.500
|10½
|L.A. Lakers
|16
|18
|.471
|11½
|Sacramento
|13
|21
|.382
|14½
Monday's Games
Charlotte 123, Houston 99
Chicago 130, Atlanta 118
Minnesota 108, Boston 103
Utah 110, San Antonio 104
Memphis 114, Phoenix 113
Dallas 132, Portland 117
Brooklyn 124, L.A. Clippers 108
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee 127, Orlando 110
Miami 119, Washington 112
Philadelphia 114, Toronto 109
Cleveland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Detroit, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Phoenix at Boston, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.