All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Brooklyn219.700
Philadelphia1615.516
Boston1616.5006
Toronto1415.483
New York1417.452

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami1913.594
Washington1615.516
Charlotte1617.485
Atlanta1416.4674
Orlando725.21912

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago1910.655
Milwaukee2013.6061
Cleveland1913.594
Indiana1319.406
Detroit525.16714½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis1913.594
Dallas1515.5003
San Antonio1218.4006
New Orleans1121.3448
Houston1022.3139

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah219.700
Denver1515.5006
Minnesota1516.484
Portland1319.4069
Oklahoma City1119.36710

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Phoenix255.833
Golden State256.806½
L.A. Clippers1615.516
L.A. Lakers1616.50010
Sacramento1319.40613

Tuesday's Games

New York 105, Detroit 91

Miami 125, Indiana 96

New Orleans 111, Portland 97

Dallas 114, Minnesota 102

Phoenix 108, L.A. Lakers 90

Washington at Brooklyn, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Boston 111, Cleveland 101

Orlando 104, Atlanta 98

Oklahoma City 108, Denver 94

Milwaukee 126, Houston 106

Toronto at Chicago, ppd

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Portland, ppd

Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at New York, 12 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

