All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Philadelphia4326.623
Boston4328.6061
Toronto3931.557
Brooklyn3734.5217
New York3041.42314

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
y-Miami4724.662
Charlotte3635.50711
Atlanta3536.49312
Washington3040.42916½
Orlando1953.26428½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4427.620
Chicago4129.586
Cleveland4130.5773
Indiana2547.34719½
Detroit1952.26825

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis4923.681
Dallas4328.606
New Orleans3041.42318½
San Antonio2744.38021½
Houston1754.23931½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah4526.634
Denver4229.5923
Minnesota4230.583
Portland2644.37118½
Oklahoma City2051.28225

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
x-Phoenix5814.806
Golden State4723.67110
L.A. Clippers3637.49322½
L.A. Lakers3041.42327½
Sacramento2548.34233½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 138, Milwaukee 119

Charlotte 129, Dallas 108

Cleveland 113, Detroit 109

Washington 127, L.A. Lakers 119

Sunday's Games

Indiana 129, Portland 98

Memphis 122, Houston 98

New Orleans 117, Atlanta 112

Orlando 90, Oklahoma City 85

Phoenix 127, Sacramento 124, OT

Utah 108, New York 93

Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you