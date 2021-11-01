All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
New York51.833
Philadelphia42.6671
Toronto43.571
Brooklyn43.571
Boston24.3333

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Washington51.833
Miami51.833
Charlotte52.714½
Atlanta33.5002
Orlando16.143

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago51.833
Milwaukee34.429
Cleveland34.429
Detroit15.1674
Indiana16.143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Dallas42.667
Memphis33.5001
San Antonio24.3332
Houston15.1673
New Orleans16.143

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah51.833
Denver42.6671
Minnesota32.600
Portland33.5002
Oklahoma City15.1674

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Golden State51.833
L.A. Lakers43.571
Sacramento33.5002
Phoenix23.400
L.A. Clippers14.200

Sunday's Games

Dallas 105, Sacramento 99

Charlotte 125, Portland 113

Utah 107, Milwaukee 95

Brooklyn 117, Detroit 91

L.A. Lakers 95, Houston 85

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

