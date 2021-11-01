All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Philadelphia
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Toronto
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Brooklyn
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Boston
|2
|4
|.333
|3
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Miami
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Charlotte
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Orlando
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Milwaukee
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Cleveland
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Detroit
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Indiana
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|San Antonio
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Houston
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|New Orleans
|1
|6
|.143
|3½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Denver
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Portland
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Oklahoma City
|1
|5
|.167
|4
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Sacramento
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Phoenix
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
Sunday's Games
Dallas 105, Sacramento 99
Charlotte 125, Portland 113
Utah 107, Milwaukee 95
Brooklyn 117, Detroit 91
L.A. Lakers 95, Houston 85
Monday's Games
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.