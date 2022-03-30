All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston4729.618
Philadelphia4629.613½
Toronto4332.573
Brooklyn4036.5267
New York3442.44713

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
y-Miami4828.632
Charlotte3937.5139
Atlanta3837.507
Washington3243.42715½
Orlando2056.26328

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4728.627
Chicago4432.579
Cleveland4233.5605
Indiana2551.32922½
Detroit2056.26327½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
x-Memphis5323.697
Dallas4729.6186
New Orleans3243.42720½
San Antonio3144.41321½
Houston2056.26333

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah4531.592
Denver4531.592
Minnesota4333.5662
Portland2748.36017½
Oklahoma City2253.29322½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6114.813
Golden State4828.63213½
L.A. Clippers3739.48724½
L.A. Lakers3144.41330
Sacramento2749.35534½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Cleveland 107, Orlando 101

Atlanta 132, Indiana 123

Denver 113, Charlotte 109

Miami 123, Sacramento 100

New York 109, Chicago 104

Toronto 115, Boston 112, OT

San Antonio 123, Houston 120

Memphis 123, Golden State 95

Oklahoma City 134, Portland 131, OT

Tuesday's Games

Chicago 107, Washington 94

Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 116

Dallas 128, L.A. Lakers 110

Brooklyn 130, Detroit 123

L.A. Clippers 121, Utah 115

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

