All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston42.667
New York33.5001
Toronto43.571½
Philadelphia44.5001
Brooklyn25.286

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta43.571
Charlotte34.4291
Washington34.4291
Miami25.2862
Orlando16.1433

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee601.000
Cleveland51.8331
Chicago34.429
Indiana35.3754
Detroit26.2505

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
San Antonio52.714
New Orleans42.667½
Memphis43.5711
Dallas33.500
Houston17.125

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Portland51.833
Utah62.750
Minnesota43.571
Denver43.571
Oklahoma City33.5002

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Phoenix51.833
Golden State34.429
L.A. Clippers34.429
Sacramento24.3333
L.A. Lakers15.1674

Sunday's Games

New Orleans 112, L.A. Clippers 91

Boston 112, Washington 94

Cleveland 121, New York 108

Detroit 128, Golden State 114

San Antonio 107, Minnesota 98

Dallas 114, Orlando 105

Phoenix 124, Houston 109

L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 110

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 118, Washington 111

Sacramento 115, Charlotte 108

Toronto 139, Atlanta 109

Brooklyn 116, Indiana 109

Milwaukee 110, Detroit 108

Utah 121, Memphis 105

L.A. Clippers 95, Houston 93

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you