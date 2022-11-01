All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|New York
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Toronto
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Brooklyn
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Charlotte
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Miami
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|Orlando
|1
|6
|.143
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|5
|1
|.833
|1
|Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Indiana
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Detroit
|2
|6
|.250
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|New Orleans
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Memphis
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Dallas
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Houston
|1
|7
|.125
|4½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Utah
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Denver
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|3
|3
|.500
|2
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Golden State
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Sacramento
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|5
|.167
|4
Sunday's Games
New Orleans 112, L.A. Clippers 91
Boston 112, Washington 94
Cleveland 121, New York 108
Detroit 128, Golden State 114
San Antonio 107, Minnesota 98
Dallas 114, Orlando 105
Phoenix 124, Houston 109
L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 110
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 118, Washington 111
Sacramento 115, Charlotte 108
Toronto 139, Atlanta 109
Brooklyn 116, Indiana 109
Milwaukee 110, Detroit 108
Utah 121, Memphis 105
L.A. Clippers 95, Houston 93
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
