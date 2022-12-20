All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|Brooklyn
|19
|12
|.613
|3
|Philadelphia
|17
|12
|.586
|4
|New York
|18
|13
|.581
|4
|Toronto
|13
|18
|.419
|9
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|16
|15
|.516
|—
|Miami
|16
|16
|.500
|½
|Washington
|12
|20
|.375
|4½
|Orlando
|11
|21
|.344
|5½
|Charlotte
|8
|23
|.258
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|Cleveland
|21
|11
|.656
|2
|Indiana
|15
|16
|.484
|7½
|Chicago
|12
|18
|.400
|10
|Detroit
|8
|25
|.242
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|New Orleans
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|Dallas
|15
|16
|.484
|5
|San Antonio
|10
|20
|.333
|9½
|Houston
|9
|21
|.300
|10½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Portland
|17
|14
|.548
|2
|Utah
|18
|16
|.529
|2½
|Minnesota
|16
|15
|.516
|3
|Oklahoma City
|13
|18
|.419
|6
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|18
|14
|.563
|1
|Sacramento
|16
|13
|.552
|1½
|Golden State
|15
|17
|.469
|4
|L.A. Lakers
|13
|17
|.433
|5
Monday's Games
Cleveland 122, Utah 99
Philadelphia 104, Toronto 101, OT
Atlanta 126, Orlando 125
San Antonio 124, Houston 105
Minnesota 116, Dallas 106
Oklahoma City 123, Portland 121
Milwaukee 128, New Orleans 119
Phoenix 130, L.A. Lakers 104
Charlotte 125, Sacramento 119
Tuesday's Games
Utah 126, Detroit 111
Chicago 113, Miami 103
New York 132, Golden State 94
Washington 113, Phoenix 110
Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
