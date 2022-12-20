All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston229.710
Brooklyn1912.6133
Philadelphia1712.5864
New York1813.5814
Toronto1318.4199

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta1615.516
Miami1616.500½
Washington1220.375
Orlando1121.344
Charlotte823.2588

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee228.733
Cleveland2111.6562
Indiana1516.484
Chicago1218.40010
Detroit825.24215½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis1910.655
New Orleans1812.600
Dallas1516.4845
San Antonio1020.333
Houston921.30010½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver1811.621
Portland1714.5482
Utah1816.529
Minnesota1615.5163
Oklahoma City1318.4196

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Phoenix1913.594
L.A. Clippers1814.5631
Sacramento1613.552
Golden State1517.4694
L.A. Lakers1317.4335

Monday's Games

Cleveland 122, Utah 99

Philadelphia 104, Toronto 101, OT

Atlanta 126, Orlando 125

San Antonio 124, Houston 105

Minnesota 116, Dallas 106

Oklahoma City 123, Portland 121

Milwaukee 128, New Orleans 119

Phoenix 130, L.A. Lakers 104

Charlotte 125, Sacramento 119

Tuesday's Games

Utah 126, Detroit 111

Chicago 113, Miami 103

New York 132, Golden State 94

Washington 113, Phoenix 110

Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

