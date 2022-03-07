All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Philadelphia3924.619
Boston3927.591
Toronto3430.531
Brooklyn3233.4928
New York2638.40613½

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami4322.662
Atlanta3132.49211
Charlotte3233.49211
Washington2934.46013
Orlando1649.24627

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4025.615
Chicago3925.609½
Cleveland3727.578
Indiana2244.33318½
Detroit1747.26622½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis4422.667
Dallas3925.6094
New Orleans2737.42216
San Antonio2440.37519
Houston1648.25027

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah4023.635
Denver3826.594
Minnesota3629.5545
Portland2538.39715
Oklahoma City2044.31320½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Phoenix5113.797
Golden State4321.6728
L.A. Clippers3432.51518
L.A. Lakers2835.44422½
Sacramento2442.36428

Saturday's Games

Dallas 114, Sacramento 113

Charlotte 123, San Antonio 117

Memphis 124, Orlando 96

Miami 99, Philadelphia 82

Minnesota 135, Portland 121

L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 116

Sunday's Games

Boston 126, Brooklyn 120

Milwaukee 132, Phoenix 122

Washington 133, Indiana 123

Utah 116, Oklahoma City 103

Houston 123, Memphis 112

Cleveland 104, Toronto 96

Denver 138, New Orleans 130, OT

New York 116, L.A. Clippers 93

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

New York at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you