All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|39
|24
|.619
|—
|Boston
|39
|27
|.591
|1½
|Toronto
|34
|30
|.531
|5½
|Brooklyn
|32
|33
|.492
|8
|New York
|26
|38
|.406
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|43
|22
|.662
|—
|Atlanta
|31
|32
|.492
|11
|Charlotte
|32
|33
|.492
|11
|Washington
|29
|34
|.460
|13
|Orlando
|16
|49
|.246
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|40
|25
|.615
|—
|Chicago
|39
|25
|.609
|½
|Cleveland
|37
|27
|.578
|2½
|Indiana
|22
|44
|.333
|18½
|Detroit
|17
|47
|.266
|22½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|44
|22
|.667
|—
|Dallas
|39
|25
|.609
|4
|New Orleans
|27
|37
|.422
|16
|San Antonio
|24
|40
|.375
|19
|Houston
|16
|48
|.250
|27
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|40
|23
|.635
|—
|Denver
|38
|26
|.594
|2½
|Minnesota
|36
|29
|.554
|5
|Portland
|25
|38
|.397
|15
|Oklahoma City
|20
|44
|.313
|20½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|51
|13
|.797
|—
|Golden State
|43
|21
|.672
|8
|L.A. Clippers
|34
|32
|.515
|18
|L.A. Lakers
|28
|35
|.444
|22½
|Sacramento
|24
|42
|.364
|28
Saturday's Games
Dallas 114, Sacramento 113
Charlotte 123, San Antonio 117
Memphis 124, Orlando 96
Miami 99, Philadelphia 82
Minnesota 135, Portland 121
L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 116
Sunday's Games
Boston 126, Brooklyn 120
Milwaukee 132, Phoenix 122
Washington 133, Indiana 123
Utah 116, Oklahoma City 103
Houston 123, Memphis 112
Cleveland 104, Toronto 96
Denver 138, New Orleans 130, OT
New York 116, L.A. Clippers 93
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.
New York at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.