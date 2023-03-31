All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|53
|24
|.688
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|50
|26
|.658
|2½
|New York
|44
|33
|.571
|9
|Brooklyn
|41
|35
|.539
|11½
|Toronto
|38
|38
|.500
|14½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|40
|37
|.519
|—
|Atlanta
|38
|38
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|34
|42
|.447
|5½
|Orlando
|32
|44
|.421
|7½
|Charlotte
|26
|51
|.338
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|55
|22
|.714
|—
|x-Cleveland
|48
|29
|.623
|7
|Chicago
|36
|40
|.474
|18½
|Indiana
|33
|44
|.429
|22
|Detroit
|16
|60
|.211
|38½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|48
|28
|.632
|—
|New Orleans
|39
|38
|.506
|9½
|Dallas
|37
|40
|.481
|11½
|San Antonio
|19
|57
|.250
|29
|Houston
|18
|59
|.234
|30½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Denver
|51
|25
|.671
|—
|Minnesota
|39
|38
|.506
|12½
|Oklahoma City
|38
|39
|.494
|13½
|Utah
|36
|40
|.474
|15
|Portland
|32
|44
|.421
|19
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Sacramento
|46
|30
|.605
|—
|Phoenix
|41
|35
|.539
|5
|L.A. Clippers
|41
|36
|.532
|5½
|Golden State
|40
|37
|.519
|6½
|L.A. Lakers
|38
|38
|.500
|8
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday's Games
Boston 140, Milwaukee 99
New Orleans 107, Denver 88
Friday's Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Dallas at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Memphis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
