EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston164.800
Philadelphia119.5505
Toronto109.526
Brooklyn1011.476
New York911.4507

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta119.550
Washington1010.5001
Miami1011.476
Charlotte614.3005
Orlando515.2506

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee145.737
Cleveland137.650
Indiana118.5793
Chicago811.4216
Detroit517.22710½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis128.600
New Orleans118.579½
Dallas910.474
San Antonio615.286
Houston514.263

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver127.632
Portland119.550
Utah1210.545
Minnesota1010.500
Oklahoma City812.400

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Phoenix136.684
L.A. Clippers129.5712
Sacramento108.556
Golden State1110.5243
L.A. Lakers711.389

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn 111, Portland 97

Golden State 137, Minnesota 114

L.A. Clippers 114, Indiana 100

Miami 106, Atlanta 98

Boston 130, Washington 121

Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103

Cleveland 102, Detroit 94

Memphis 127, New York 123

Milwaukee 124, Dallas 115

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Indiana at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New York at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Toronto at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

