All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Philadelphia4627.630
Boston4628.622½
Toronto4232.568
Brooklyn3935.527
New York3242.43214½

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
y-Miami4728.627
Charlotte3836.514
Atlanta3737.500
Washington3142.42515
Orlando2055.26727

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4628.622
Chicago4331.5813
Cleveland4133.5545
Indiana2550.33321½
Detroit2054.27026

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
x-Memphis5223.693
Dallas4529.608
New Orleans3143.41920½
San Antonio3044.40521½
Houston2055.26732

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah4529.608
Denver4431.587
Minnesota4332.573
Portland2747.36518
Oklahoma City2153.28424

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6014.811
Golden State4826.64912
L.A. Clippers3639.48024½
L.A. Lakers3142.42528½
Sacramento2748.36033½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

San Antonio 107, New Orleans 103

Sacramento 114, Orlando 110, OT

Brooklyn 110, Miami 95

Memphis 127, Milwaukee 102

Toronto 131, Indiana 91

Chicago 98, Cleveland 94

Denver 113, Oklahoma City 107

Houston 115, Portland 98

Sunday's Games

New York at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you