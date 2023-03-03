All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston4519.703
Philadelphia4022.6454
New York3727.5788
Brooklyn3528.556
Toronto3133.48414

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami3330.524
Atlanta3231.5081
Washington3032.484
Orlando2737.422
Charlotte2045.30814

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4517.726
Cleveland3926.600
Chicago2935.45317
Indiana2836.43818
Detroit1548.23830½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis3823.623
Dallas3331.516
New Orleans3132.4928
San Antonio1647.25423
Houston1349.21025½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver4419.698
Minnesota3232.50012½
Utah3133.48413½
Oklahoma City2934.46015
Portland2934.46015

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento3625.590
Phoenix3529.547
Golden State3330.5244
L.A. Clippers3332.5085
L.A. Lakers3033.4767

Thursday's Games

Washington 119, Toronto 108

Dallas 133, Philadelphia 126

San Antonio 110, Indiana 99

Golden State 115, L.A. Clippers 91

Friday's Games

Orlando 117, Charlotte 106

Atlanta 129, Portland 111

Brooklyn 115, Boston 105

Oklahoma City 130, Utah 103

Phoenix 125, Chicago 104

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

