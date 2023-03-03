All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|45
|19
|.703
|—
|Philadelphia
|40
|22
|.645
|4
|New York
|37
|27
|.578
|8
|Brooklyn
|35
|28
|.556
|9½
|Toronto
|31
|33
|.484
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|33
|30
|.524
|—
|Atlanta
|32
|31
|.508
|1
|Washington
|30
|32
|.484
|2½
|Orlando
|27
|37
|.422
|6½
|Charlotte
|20
|45
|.308
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|45
|17
|.726
|—
|Cleveland
|39
|26
|.600
|7½
|Chicago
|29
|35
|.453
|17
|Indiana
|28
|36
|.438
|18
|Detroit
|15
|48
|.238
|30½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|38
|23
|.623
|—
|Dallas
|33
|31
|.516
|6½
|New Orleans
|31
|32
|.492
|8
|San Antonio
|16
|47
|.254
|23
|Houston
|13
|49
|.210
|25½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|44
|19
|.698
|—
|Minnesota
|32
|32
|.500
|12½
|Utah
|31
|33
|.484
|13½
|Oklahoma City
|29
|34
|.460
|15
|Portland
|29
|34
|.460
|15
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|36
|25
|.590
|—
|Phoenix
|35
|29
|.547
|2½
|Golden State
|33
|30
|.524
|4
|L.A. Clippers
|33
|32
|.508
|5
|L.A. Lakers
|30
|33
|.476
|7
Thursday's Games
Washington 119, Toronto 108
Dallas 133, Philadelphia 126
San Antonio 110, Indiana 99
Golden State 115, L.A. Clippers 91
Friday's Games
Orlando 117, Charlotte 106
Atlanta 129, Portland 111
Brooklyn 115, Boston 105
Oklahoma City 130, Utah 103
Phoenix 125, Chicago 104
New York at Miami, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Toronto at Washington, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Phoenix at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
