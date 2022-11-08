All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Toronto
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|New York
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Brooklyn
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Washington
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Miami
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Charlotte
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|Orlando
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Cleveland
|8
|1
|.889
|½
|Chicago
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Indiana
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Detroit
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|New Orleans
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|San Antonio
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Houston
|2
|9
|.182
|5
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Portland
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Denver
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|4
|6
|.400
|4
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Golden State
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Sacramento
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|8
|.200
|5
Sunday's Games
Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
Memphis 103, Washington 97
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
Monday's Games
Washington 108, Charlotte 100
Houston 134, Orlando 127
Detroit 112, Oklahoma City 103
Indiana 129, New Orleans 122
Philadelphia 100, Phoenix 88
Atlanta 117, Milwaukee 98
Portland 110, Miami 107
Chicago 111, Toronto 97
Boston 109, Memphis 106
New York 120, Minnesota 107
Denver 115, San Antonio 109
Dallas 96, Brooklyn 94
Golden State 116, Sacramento 113
Utah 139, L.A. Lakers 116
Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
