All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Brooklyn
|22
|12
|.647
|2½
|Philadelphia
|20
|13
|.606
|4
|New York
|18
|17
|.514
|7
|Toronto
|15
|19
|.441
|9½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|17
|17
|.500
|—
|Atlanta
|17
|17
|.500
|—
|Washington
|14
|21
|.400
|3½
|Orlando
|13
|22
|.371
|4½
|Charlotte
|9
|26
|.257
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|22
|13
|.629
|1
|Indiana
|18
|17
|.514
|5
|Chicago
|14
|19
|.424
|8
|Detroit
|8
|28
|.222
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Memphis
|20
|13
|.606
|1
|Dallas
|19
|16
|.543
|3
|San Antonio
|11
|23
|.324
|10½
|Houston
|10
|24
|.294
|11½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Portland
|18
|16
|.529
|4½
|Utah
|19
|17
|.528
|4½
|Minnesota
|16
|18
|.471
|6½
|Oklahoma City
|15
|19
|.441
|7½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Phoenix
|20
|15
|.571
|½
|Sacramento
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|Golden State
|17
|18
|.486
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|14
|20
|.412
|6
Monday's Games
Brooklyn 125, Cleveland 117
L.A. Clippers 142, Detroit 131, OT
Miami 113, Minnesota 110
Houston 133, Chicago 118
New Orleans 113, Indiana 93
San Antonio 126, Utah 122
Portland 124, Charlotte 113
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Lakers 129, Orlando 110
Washington 116, Philadelphia 111
Boston 126, Houston 102
L.A. Clippers 124, Toronto 113
Indiana 129, Atlanta 114
Oklahoma City 130, San Antonio 114
Phoenix 125, Memphis 108
Dallas 126, New York 121, OT
Denver 113, Sacramento 106
Golden State 110, Charlotte 105
Wednesday's Games
Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
