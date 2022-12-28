All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston2510.714
Brooklyn2212.647
Philadelphia2013.6064
New York1817.5147
Toronto1519.441

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami1717.500
Atlanta1717.500
Washington1421.400
Orlando1322.371
Charlotte926.257

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2211.667
Cleveland2213.6291
Indiana1817.5145
Chicago1419.4248
Detroit828.22215½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
New Orleans2112.636
Memphis2013.6061
Dallas1916.5433
San Antonio1123.32410½
Houston1024.29411½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver2211.667
Portland1816.529
Utah1917.528
Minnesota1618.471
Oklahoma City1519.441

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
L.A. Clippers2115.583
Phoenix2015.571½
Sacramento1715.5312
Golden State1718.486
L.A. Lakers1420.4126

Monday's Games

Brooklyn 125, Cleveland 117

L.A. Clippers 142, Detroit 131, OT

Miami 113, Minnesota 110

Houston 133, Chicago 118

New Orleans 113, Indiana 93

San Antonio 126, Utah 122

Portland 124, Charlotte 113

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Lakers 129, Orlando 110

Washington 116, Philadelphia 111

Boston 126, Houston 102

L.A. Clippers 124, Toronto 113

Indiana 129, Atlanta 114

Oklahoma City 130, San Antonio 114

Phoenix 125, Memphis 108

Dallas 126, New York 121, OT

Denver 113, Sacramento 106

Golden State 110, Charlotte 105

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you