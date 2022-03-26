All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Philadelphia4627.630
Boston4628.622½
Toronto4132.5625
Brooklyn3835.5218
New York3242.43214½

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
y-Miami4727.635
Charlotte3836.5149
Atlanta3737.50010
Washington3142.42515½
Orlando2054.27027

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4627.630
Chicago4231.5754
Cleveland4132.5625
Indiana2549.33821½
Detroit2054.27026½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
x-Memphis5123.689
Dallas4529.6086
New Orleans3143.41920
San Antonio3044.40521
Houston1955.25732

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah4529.608
Denver4331.5812
Minnesota4332.573
Portland2746.37017½
Oklahoma City2152.28823½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6014.811
Golden State4826.64912
L.A. Clippers3639.48024½
L.A. Lakers3142.42528½
Sacramento2648.35134

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

Charlotte 107, Utah 101

Washington 100, Detroit 97

Atlanta 121, Golden State 110

Minnesota 116, Dallas 95

New York 111, Miami 103

Houston 125, Portland 106

Philadelphia 122, L.A. Clippers 97

Saturday's Games

San Antonio 107, New Orleans 103

Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

