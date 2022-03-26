All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|46
|27
|.630
|—
|Boston
|46
|28
|.622
|½
|Toronto
|41
|32
|.562
|5
|Brooklyn
|38
|35
|.521
|8
|New York
|32
|42
|.432
|14½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|47
|27
|.635
|—
|Charlotte
|38
|36
|.514
|9
|Atlanta
|37
|37
|.500
|10
|Washington
|31
|42
|.425
|15½
|Orlando
|20
|54
|.270
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|27
|.630
|—
|Chicago
|42
|31
|.575
|4
|Cleveland
|41
|32
|.562
|5
|Indiana
|25
|49
|.338
|21½
|Detroit
|20
|54
|.270
|26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Memphis
|51
|23
|.689
|—
|Dallas
|45
|29
|.608
|6
|New Orleans
|31
|43
|.419
|20
|San Antonio
|30
|44
|.405
|21
|Houston
|19
|55
|.257
|32
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|45
|29
|.608
|—
|Denver
|43
|31
|.581
|2
|Minnesota
|43
|32
|.573
|2½
|Portland
|27
|46
|.370
|17½
|Oklahoma City
|21
|52
|.288
|23½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|60
|14
|.811
|—
|Golden State
|48
|26
|.649
|12
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|39
|.480
|24½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|42
|.425
|28½
|Sacramento
|26
|48
|.351
|34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Friday's Games
Charlotte 107, Utah 101
Washington 100, Detroit 97
Atlanta 121, Golden State 110
Minnesota 116, Dallas 95
New York 111, Miami 103
Houston 125, Portland 106
Philadelphia 122, L.A. Clippers 97
Saturday's Games
San Antonio 107, New Orleans 103
Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
New York at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.
Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
