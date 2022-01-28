All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|Philadelphia
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|Boston
|25
|25
|.500
|5
|Toronto
|23
|23
|.500
|5
|New York
|23
|26
|.469
|6½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|Charlotte
|28
|22
|.560
|4½
|Washington
|23
|25
|.479
|8½
|Atlanta
|23
|25
|.479
|8½
|Orlando
|10
|40
|.200
|22½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|Cleveland
|30
|19
|.612
|1
|Milwaukee
|30
|20
|.600
|1½
|Indiana
|17
|32
|.347
|14
|Detroit
|11
|37
|.229
|19½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|34
|17
|.667
|—
|Dallas
|28
|21
|.571
|5
|New Orleans
|18
|30
|.375
|14½
|San Antonio
|18
|31
|.367
|15
|Houston
|14
|35
|.286
|19
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|30
|20
|.600
|—
|Denver
|27
|21
|.563
|2
|Minnesota
|24
|24
|.500
|5
|Portland
|21
|28
|.429
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|14
|33
|.298
|14½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|38
|9
|.809
|—
|Golden State
|36
|13
|.735
|3
|L.A. Clippers
|25
|26
|.490
|15
|L.A. Lakers
|24
|26
|.480
|15½
|Sacramento
|18
|32
|.360
|21½
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 105, L.A. Lakers 87
Golden State 124, Minnesota 115
Friday's Games
Orlando 119, Detroit 103
Atlanta 108, Boston 92
Denver 116, New Orleans 105
Charlotte 117, L.A. Lakers 114
Memphis 119, Utah 109
Miami 121, L.A. Clippers 114
Portland 125, Houston 110
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.
Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Denver at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.