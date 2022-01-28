All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Brooklyn2919.604
Philadelphia2919.604
Boston2525.5005
Toronto2323.5005
New York2326.469

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami3217.653
Charlotte2822.560
Washington2325.479
Atlanta2325.479
Orlando1040.20022½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago3017.638
Cleveland3019.6121
Milwaukee3020.600
Indiana1732.34714
Detroit1137.22919½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis3417.667
Dallas2821.5715
New Orleans1830.37514½
San Antonio1831.36715
Houston1435.28619

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah3020.600
Denver2721.5632
Minnesota2424.5005
Portland2128.429
Oklahoma City1433.29814½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Phoenix389.809
Golden State3613.7353
L.A. Clippers2526.49015
L.A. Lakers2426.48015½
Sacramento1832.36021½

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 105, L.A. Lakers 87

Golden State 124, Minnesota 115

Friday's Games

Orlando 119, Detroit 103

Atlanta 108, Boston 92

Denver 116, New Orleans 105

Charlotte 117, L.A. Lakers 114

Memphis 119, Utah 109

Miami 121, L.A. Clippers 114

Portland 125, Houston 110

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.

Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Denver at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

