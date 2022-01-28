North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Heavy snow, strong winds, and blowing snow will develop after snow showers early on. Low 17F. NNE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Heavy snow, strong winds, and blowing snow will develop after snow showers early on. Low 17F. NNE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.