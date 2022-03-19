All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Philadelphia4326.623
Boston4328.6061
Toronto3931.557
Brooklyn3734.5217
New York3040.42913½

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
y-Miami4724.662
Atlanta3535.50011½
Charlotte3535.50011½
Washington2940.42017
Orlando1853.25429

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4426.629
Chicago4129.5863
Cleveland4030.5714
Indiana2447.33820½
Detroit1951.27125

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis4823.676
Dallas4327.614
New Orleans2941.41418½
San Antonio2744.38021
Houston1753.24330½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah4426.629
Denver4229.592
Minnesota4130.577
Portland2643.37717½
Oklahoma City2050.28624

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
x-Phoenix5714.803
Golden State4723.671
L.A. Clippers3637.49322
L.A. Lakers3040.42926½
Sacramento2547.34732½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 111, Dallas 101

Atlanta 120, Memphis 105

New York 100, Washington 97

Brooklyn 128, Portland 123

L.A. Lakers 128, Toronto 123, OT

Miami 120, Oklahoma City 108

Cleveland 119, Denver 116, OT

Indiana 121, Houston 118

New Orleans 124, San Antonio 91

Utah 121, L.A. Clippers 92

Boston 126, Sacramento 97

Phoenix 129, Chicago 102

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Utah at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you