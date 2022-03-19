All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|43
|26
|.623
|—
|Boston
|43
|28
|.606
|1
|Toronto
|39
|31
|.557
|4½
|Brooklyn
|37
|34
|.521
|7
|New York
|30
|40
|.429
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|47
|24
|.662
|—
|Atlanta
|35
|35
|.500
|11½
|Charlotte
|35
|35
|.500
|11½
|Washington
|29
|40
|.420
|17
|Orlando
|18
|53
|.254
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|44
|26
|.629
|—
|Chicago
|41
|29
|.586
|3
|Cleveland
|40
|30
|.571
|4
|Indiana
|24
|47
|.338
|20½
|Detroit
|19
|51
|.271
|25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|48
|23
|.676
|—
|Dallas
|43
|27
|.614
|4½
|New Orleans
|29
|41
|.414
|18½
|San Antonio
|27
|44
|.380
|21
|Houston
|17
|53
|.243
|30½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|44
|26
|.629
|—
|Denver
|42
|29
|.592
|2½
|Minnesota
|41
|30
|.577
|3½
|Portland
|26
|43
|.377
|17½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|50
|.286
|24
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Phoenix
|57
|14
|.803
|—
|Golden State
|47
|23
|.671
|9½
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|37
|.493
|22
|L.A. Lakers
|30
|40
|.429
|26½
|Sacramento
|25
|47
|.347
|32½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Friday's Games
Philadelphia 111, Dallas 101
Atlanta 120, Memphis 105
New York 100, Washington 97
Brooklyn 128, Portland 123
L.A. Lakers 128, Toronto 123, OT
Miami 120, Oklahoma City 108
Cleveland 119, Denver 116, OT
Indiana 121, Houston 118
New Orleans 124, San Antonio 91
Utah 121, L.A. Clippers 92
Boston 126, Sacramento 97
Phoenix 129, Chicago 102
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Washington, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Utah at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.