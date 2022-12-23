All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston2310.697
Brooklyn2112.6362
Philadelphia1912.6133
New York1815.5455
Toronto1518.4558

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta1716.515
Miami1617.4851
Orlando1321.382
Washington1221.3645
Charlotte824.250

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2210.688
Cleveland2212.6471
Indiana1716.515
Chicago1418.4388
Detroit827.22915½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis1911.633
New Orleans2012.625
Dallas1716.515
San Antonio1022.31310
Houston923.28111

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver2011.645
Utah1916.5433
Portland1716.5154
Minnesota1617.4855
Oklahoma City1419.4247

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Phoenix1913.594
Sacramento1713.5671
L.A. Clippers1915.5591
Golden State1518.455
L.A. Lakers1318.419

Thursday's Games

New Orleans 126, San Antonio 117

Utah 120, Washington 112

Friday's Games

Orlando 133, San Antonio 113

Philadelphia 119, L.A. Clippers 114

Toronto 118, Cleveland 107

Boston 121, Minnesota 109

Atlanta 130, Detroit 105

Brooklyn 118, Milwaukee 100

Chicago 118, New York 117

Indiana 111, Miami 108

Dallas 112, Houston 106

New Orleans 128, Oklahoma City 125, OT

Denver 120, Portland 107

Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at New York, 12 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.

