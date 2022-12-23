All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|23
|10
|.697
|—
|Brooklyn
|21
|12
|.636
|2
|Philadelphia
|19
|12
|.613
|3
|New York
|18
|15
|.545
|5
|Toronto
|15
|18
|.455
|8
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|17
|16
|.515
|—
|Miami
|16
|17
|.485
|1
|Orlando
|13
|21
|.382
|4½
|Washington
|12
|21
|.364
|5
|Charlotte
|8
|24
|.250
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Cleveland
|22
|12
|.647
|1
|Indiana
|17
|16
|.515
|5½
|Chicago
|14
|18
|.438
|8
|Detroit
|8
|27
|.229
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|New Orleans
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Dallas
|17
|16
|.515
|3½
|San Antonio
|10
|22
|.313
|10
|Houston
|9
|23
|.281
|11
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Utah
|19
|16
|.543
|3
|Portland
|17
|16
|.515
|4
|Minnesota
|16
|17
|.485
|5
|Oklahoma City
|14
|19
|.424
|7
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|Sacramento
|17
|13
|.567
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|19
|15
|.559
|1
|Golden State
|15
|18
|.455
|4½
|L.A. Lakers
|13
|18
|.419
|5½
Thursday's Games
New Orleans 126, San Antonio 117
Utah 120, Washington 112
Friday's Games
Orlando 133, San Antonio 113
Philadelphia 119, L.A. Clippers 114
Toronto 118, Cleveland 107
Boston 121, Minnesota 109
Atlanta 130, Detroit 105
Brooklyn 118, Milwaukee 100
Chicago 118, New York 117
Indiana 111, Miami 108
Dallas 112, Houston 106
New Orleans 128, Oklahoma City 125, OT
Denver 120, Portland 107
Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at New York, 12 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.
