EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston3515.700
Philadelphia3216.6672
Brooklyn3019.612
New York2724.529
Toronto2228.44013

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami2822.560
Atlanta2524.510
Washington2226.4585
Orlando1930.388
Charlotte1436.28014

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3217.653
Cleveland3021.5883
Indiana2427.4719
Chicago2226.458
Detroit1337.26019½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis3118.633
New Orleans2623.5315
Dallas2624.520
San Antonio1435.28617
Houston1138.22420

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver3416.680
Minnesota2625.510
Utah2526.490
Oklahoma City2425.490
Portland2325.47910

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento2720.574
L.A. Clippers2724.5292
Golden State2524.5103
Phoenix2525.500
L.A. Lakers2326.4695

Friday's Games

Milwaukee 141, Indiana 131

Minnesota 111, Memphis 100

Oklahoma City 112, Cleveland 100

Miami 110, Orlando 105

Golden State 129, Toronto 117

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 126, Denver 119

Brooklyn 122, New York 115

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.

